Patrick Smiddy: Birds are pollinators, their forgotten acorns often grow into trees

Bird populations have probably changed more rapidly in the last thirty years than during any other comparable period, says Patrick Smiddy, co-author of The Birds of County Cork which comes out next month. Smiddy, based in East Cork, is a former editor of the journal Irish Birds and is an honorary research associate with the Ornithology Group at UCC. He retired from the National Parks and Wildlife Service in 2008 but continues to work in wildlife consultancy and has experience of Irish ornithology spanning fifty years.

The book's aim is to examine the status, distribution and migration patterns of birds in County Cork (not Ireland, although trends for many species are similar throughout the country) from the earliest records dating from Charles Smith's 1750 work, The Ancient and Present State of the County and City of Cork, up to 2018.

It's a timely book. On the one hand, there are major conservation efforts to restore lost species such as two eagle species and the red kite. On the other hand, climate change is driving unprecedented declines in many bird populations while also allowing colonisation by new breeding species.

Of interest to students of ornithology, conservation agencies, planners, environmental consultants, farmers, industrialists and the growing number of citizen scientists, the publication, with photographs by Richard Mills, includes a systematic list of the 427 bird species on the county list.

"Birds are considered by government as important aspects of biodiversity," says Smiddy. "And there is hardly a county council now that does not have a diversity action plan. Birds and other wildlife and their habitats are protected by legislation at EU and national level. A small number of species can be legally shot in an 'open season' and the current shooting level is no threat to biodiversity."

Pat Smiddy pictured in 2000. Picture: Richard T. Mills

But problems arise "from unintended consequences of government policy and other actions." Farming, for example has advanced to a stage of intensification through government policy and scientific research. As a result of intensification, a wide range of farmland birds have been affected and some have ceased to breed, such as the corncrake, the grey partridge and corn bunting, while others have declined including the yellowhammer, skylark and meadow pipit. This trend isn't unique to Ireland; it has happened throughout Europe.

"More produce can now be taken from a set area of land than at any time in the past. This is achieved through high inputs of fertilizers, insecticides and herbicides." Birds in hedgerows have declined through the removal of hedges to allow large machines to operate. "On the other hand, corvids and gulls positively exploit food exposed after silage cutting and slurry spreading."

Apart from the fact that people derive great pleasure from the wildlife that's around them, birds can have useful functions as well. "We often hear of insects as being pollinators. Sometimes, birds are pollinators as well. The jay, for example, can plant a wood.

They collect acorns and cache them and the ones they forget to rediscover can grow into trees.

Smiddy says forestry policy is to increase the area under trees, mainly but not exclusively, conifers. "If these plantations are put on poor agricultural ground in the uplands - and most have been - then they remove this habitat, but create a new one. Bird species of open moorland may decline." This affects the skylark, meadow pipit, red grouse and hen harrier. "But species such as goldcrest, coal tit, siskin and common crossbill may increase."

It is not a straightforward picture. "It is a mix of decreases and increases in populations, with the trend more towards decrease than increase for most."

The book does not set out to hold any sector to task, "just to state the trend species by species, and hope that at least some of what we conclude might be taken into account by the authorities in policy-making for the future."

The Birds of County Cork

Climate warming, says Smiddy, has been ongoing since the Industrial Revolution and it's now known that it is driven by human activities, particularly the increased use of fossil fuels. "Climate warming has resulted in population shifts - as well as declines - in many species across Europe, the most obvious being a trend towards a northward shift in range for many. This is because southern regions are becoming less suitable than before while northern regions are becoming more suitable."

With the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels involving the generation of power from wind on land and at sea as well as solar radiation, this may lead to a reduction in certain species. "Most land-based wind energy turbines are placed on uplands which is an important habitat for several bird species. The construction of turbines leads to fragmentation of large tracts of upland areas. This may lead to a reduction in the hen harrier and red grouse."

While Smiddy says he is not an expert on climate change, he feels it can't be reversed, "certainly not in the short term. Most people alive today will not see significant change for the better. Long term, it might turn. I think we have to lose a lot more before we take the necessary steps. Climate change is going to impact everybody to a huge degree. Really severe pain has to hit people before there are any significant changes."

And he adds that even if Ireland does everything possible to reverse climate change in the next fifty years, "it will make little difference unless the effort reaches across continents and the planet."

The Birds of County Cork by Patrick Smiddy, Mark Shorten & Russ Heselden will be published by Cork University Press in June at €39. corkuniversitypress.com