Donal Hickey: Easter Monday was once marked for the first trip to the bog

The warlike activities of a certain Mr Putin may yet start a revival of old, rural skills. With the price of oil threatening to go beyond the reach of many people, some people are suggesting a return to the bog for fuel.

The age-old art of turfcutting with a slean may be almost dead, and any remaining practitioners must surely be heading towards the extinct species category. Also, machines have been used for cutting for several decades now.

During World War II, the government and county councils got people back cutting turf and even trained some “townies’’ in bog craft. Occasionally, evocative photographs of the army working in Nadd Bog, Co Cork, in those days, are published.

A member of Kerry County Council, Dan McCarthy, recently urged people to go back to the bogs for house-warming fuel. He also wants a scheme to train turfcutters and to teach people the skills of harvesting turf. Those skills are still around and there should be no shortage of folk willing to impart them to a new generation.

While large-scale, commercial turfcutting is now frowned upon for environmental and climate change reasons, there doesn’t appear to be much objection to people cutting for their own domestic use.

Many rural people still have traditional turbary (turfcutting) rights which they may not have exercised for 30 or 40 years. My own family had such rights and we spent many days of youth labouring in the peatlands along the Cork/Kerry border. But, we haven’t cut turf since the early 1980s.

Once cut, drying turf is a simple enough process: turn it, foot it and let the summer sun and wind do the rest. Not as easy though as Independent Roscommon-Galway TD and turf contractor Michael Fitzmaurice made it look on RTÉ’s Prime Time, the other night. We’re told the camera never lies, but they seem to be able to dry turf in March and April in the West!

Easter Monday was once marked for the first trip to the bog. On that day, the very top sod would be removed and cast aside. The quality of turf at the top of the bank was the poorest but, with that sod out of the way, you could then get at the better stuff.

Perhaps some people will return to the bog on Monday, but it’s hard to see a major excursion. I’m reminded of the story of bogmen from east Kerry who were boasting of their feats with the slean in a Killarney pub.

A bemused Dublin man sitting next to them interrupted, asking what a slean was. “The weapon we use for cutting turf,’’ came the reply. “Slan,’’ the Dub retorted.