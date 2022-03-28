Sky Matters: Next week Mars and Saturn will appear 'as one' to the unaided eye

As we move into spring in the Northern Hemisphere the Sun, which has been languishing close to the horizon all winter, now assumes a more prominent role rising higher in the sky day by day. As it does so it floods the landscape with tones of yellow-blue light, replacing the yellow-red tones of the depths of winter. This change in the “quality of light” brings a greater vibrancy to the colours around us and may even have positive effects on our mood. It may also play a role in driving the annual need to spring clean!
Light from the sun is generated in a process called nuclear fusion. This occurs when atoms of hydrogen are bashed together under the extreme conditions of temperature and pressure that are found in nature only in stars. During these interactions the non-toxic element helium is produced, but more importantly for us the process also results in energy being generated. And that energy fuels the light we receive from the Sun and indeed all the other stars in the sky. Unlike nuclear fission of the type we find in nuclear power plants on Earth, fusion produces almost no radioactive side effects. That’s fortunate for us because if this was not the case the Sun would bathe us in massive amounts of deadly nuclear radiation – which thankfully it doesn’t.
Just as all of us are looking at ways to embed organic methods into our food production, avoiding the need for artificial chemicals that may have unintended side effects, so researchers are putting large amounts of effort into developing fusion on Earth – effectively replicating a cosmic process that has been producing the ultimate in clean and non-radioactive energy for the last 5 billion years (the age of our Sun). In February of this year, one of these fusion research projects successfully generated enough energy to boil 60 kettles of water. For research that has been going on for decades it sounds utterly underwhelming, doesn’t it? But it’s not. It effectively represents the creation of a “mini star” in a controlled manner, albeit lasting for only five seconds. And it’s that control that gives us confidence that we’re really beginning to get to grips with how to produce fusion on Earth.
It's very difficult to estimate when fusion will be mature enough as a technology to be a widespread energy source, but if nature hasn’t found a better way to generate clean energy in the last 13.7 billion years – the age of the universe – then it’s probably unlikely that we will. There remain significant technological barriers to achieving continuous fusion, but the rewards are so great that failure is hardly an option. As you look at the stars in April remember that despite their differences in intensity, colour and physical location, all stars share a common heritage - nuclear fusion powers them. Fundamentally, stars like humans are more similar than they are different. And it’s one of the greatest achievements of 20th century science that makes it possible for us to know this.
On the morning of April 5 the planets Mars and Saturn will appear almost “as one” to the unaided eye. They can be found just to the right of the brilliantly bright planet Venus. Though faint, Mars will have a deep red tint and Saturn will exude a warm cream glow. Later in the month, on the morning of 27th, Venus will be flanked on the left by Jupiter and below by the thin sliver of an almost New Moon. Look towards the east before sunrise for what should be a beautiful conjunction of these celestial objects. There’s also the intriguing possibility that a comet called C/2021 O3 might possibly become bright enough to be visible in the northern sky towards the end of the month. Comets are notoriously unreliable, but maybe, just maybe we’ll be lucky this time. Let the roll of the cosmic dice begin!