Donal Hickey: Happily the tradition of the wren is still cock-a-hoop

The old practice of hunting and killing a tiny bird — all part, ironically, of celebrating a saint’s feast day — would not be tolerated in today’s more animal-friendly world.

Groups of wrenboys still go out in parts of the country, on St Stephen’s Day, but they no longer carry a dead wren on a bush, as was the custom which faded out several decades ago. Kevin Danaher, the leading folklorist from Athea, Co Limerick, noted that, in some areas, toy birds and various props were being used instead, by mid-20th century.

The ‘wran’s day’ is now a purely festive occasion in places like Dingle, Co Kerry, with large crowds turning out, on December 26, to see adult groups in colourful costumes, playing music, parading around the town and entertaining well into the evening.

They will, no doubt, lustily sing of ‘the boys of Barr na Sráide who hunted for the wran’, the famous song penned about Caherciveen by Cork-born poet and balladeer Sigerson Clifford.

From days of youth, we remember schoolboys going around carrying a bush with a rag attached. They called to houses reciting verses of poetry, playing a short tune and collecting money. It was private enterprise more than anything else.

The wren is our second smallest bird and is found in every part of Ireland. The reason for killing it is that it was reputed to have betrayed St Stephen.

Myths and demonisation of any animal are dangerous: they can give a licence to persecute which, in some cases, can lead to extinction, a fate that befell eagles in Ireland, for instance.

Often more heard than seen, the wren chirps loudly and its cocked tail is an identifying mark. As it nests in ivy and dense vegetation, catching it would not be an easy task.

The schools’ folklore collection has ample accounts of St Stephen’s Day wren traditions. In 1937, Thomas Coleman, a teacher in Glantane, Mallow, Co Cork, described how two groups of boys would get together after dinner on Christmas Day to hunt a wren.

With sticks and stones, they beat the hedges on both sides of the road to rouse the elusive wrens. If they failed to kill the first one they met, they continued the hunt until they succeeded.

Coleman said the boys would not go from house to house without having a dead wren on a holly bush carried by the leader of the procession. But it seemed certain householders would refuse to give them money no matter what they did.

Some didn’t contribute because it was cruel to kill the ‘poor, innocent little wren’, while others used the absence of a wren as an excuse for not giving anything!