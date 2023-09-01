Aoife O’Sullivan: I share a lot of my life online, but music is one thing I keep just for myself

Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan is all set to walk down the aisle with Cork GAA sports star Colm Spillane in the stunning surrounds of Mount Juliet in Kilkenny in June 2024.

“Wedding planning has been taking up a lot of my time at the moment, and I finally have my dress so I can relax a little,” the 27-year-old says.

Just back from a relaxing holiday in Kerry with her fiancé, Aoife is getting ready to return to the classroom where she is a primary school teacher at Scoil Náisíunta an Chroí Naofa, Glounthaune. She also models regularly with Catwalk Modelling Agency.

“I usually teach junior infants — it’s a great age. They are so cute and the stories they tell are so funny.”

Aoife O’Sullivan is an ambassador for the Breast Cancer Ireland Very Pink Run coming to Cork (MTU) for the first time on Sunday, October 8. Sponsored by Very, the event promises a fun, family festival-style day.

How do you keep fit?

I love movement and find I do all sorts of different types in a day. I like to run and last year I did a half-marathon.

At home, I practice Pilates and I try to go to the gym once a week. I really enjoy being outdoors, even just walking.

What’s your morning routine?

My fiancé and I are both teachers, so we are off over the summer. But I find it’s important to try and keep some routine.

That’s why we like to get up early and get the day started with a walk to get some morning sunlight.

Then it’s a coffee and we get ready and start our day.

What’s one thing you do every day?

I go for a walk every day.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

When my fiancé is training, I tend to eat what he eats — turkey burgers and rice.

What are your guilty pleasures?

Foodwise, it’s tinned spaghetti hoops. I also have a weakness for penny-sweets.

My other guilty pleasure is watching reality TV — I love The Kardashians and Selling Sunset.

What keeps you awake at night?

If I have caffeine late in the day or even a cup of tea.

How do you like to relax?

Watching reality TV really helps me relax. It’s my way of switching off because you don’t need to concentrate. I also like doing Pilates. Often, I’ll just hook my laptop up to the TV and do some movements in the sitting room.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Growing up, my dad and brother were huge Manchester United fans, so I’d have to say Cristiano Ronaldo. I had loads of posters of him in my room, and I went to a few United games as a child. I’ve always admired his ambition.

What’s your favourite smell?

Sun cream. It reminds me of holidays.

When’s the last time you cried?

I’m a sucker for crying at movies. I got teary at the montage near the end of Barbie when the Billie Eilish song was playing.

What’s the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Everything in moderation.

What traits do you least like in others?

People who complain or are negative.

What’s the thing you like least about yourself?

I suppose I am a little disorganised. As a teacher, I have to work hard at that to keep things running smoothly.

Do you pray?

Occasionally, but not as much as I did as a child or when I was going to school.

What cheers you up if you are having a bad day?

I love to talk to my family. I might ring my mum. Hugs help too.

What’s something people might not know about you?

I love music and I play guitar. I share a lot on Instagram, but my musical side is something I choose to keep private.

Who would attend your dream dinner party?

Kris Jenner from the Kardashians — she’s sure to be a good laugh. I’d invite Cristiano Ronaldo to ask him about his drive. I’d ask Audrey Hepburn along too. And the Queen of England.

Where’s your favourite place in the world?

I’m happiest at my family home in Ballinadee in Cork.

When I was younger, I would have said somewhere more exotic, but that’s my happy place.