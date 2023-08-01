Ireland is Europe's loneliest country - this travel club aims to change all that  

THE language of covid uncovered many new phrases that could have been misinterpreted as linguistics related to a war zone, which, in many ways, covid was; a pandemic conflict. Terms like mask up, isolate, social distance, stay at home, lockdown, vulnerable, 5km restrictions, herd immunity, remote working, elbow bump, essential travel, checkpoints, cocooning, self-quarantine, covid tracker, support bubble, long covid. It became a new language we all got accustomed to hearing and viewing across our media, it became part of our everyday conversation.

The pandemic altered the way we lived for a number of years and Ireland, like all countries, suffered. We are considered the loneliest country in Europe, according to a study from Alone.

Its data shows “over 20% of respondents in Ireland reported feeling lonely most or all of the time, compared to the European average of 13%, and the lowest levels found in the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Croatia, and Austria (all below 10%).” The survey is the first-ever EU-wide survey on loneliness. Alone also offers a Befriending and Support Service particularly for older people. Befriending delivers support and companionship for people through regular structured visits from trained volunteers. “The health impacts of loneliness are endemic, but there are holistic solutions we can offer as a society,” says Alone’s CEO Seán Moynihan.

Services like the ones that Alone offers and also other groups that have begun as a result of loneliness and wellbeing, are vital post-pandemic.

Members of Rory's Travel Club holidaying together.

Rory King is the founder of Rory’s Travel Club and, along with fantastic travel discounts, he also began a travel group for solo travellers.

“I spent 10 years travelling the world and then I came back to Ireland and was headhunted by a French travel company. Irish people were booking Irish holidays and paying an extra commission to these foreign travel companies and it didn’t sit well with me. And that’s where the concept began. I did some research on Google and found a guy in the US who was monitoring cheap flight sites and then posting these to his members. I did something similar all free of charge at first. After six months, I put a post on Facebook offering people membership for these travel offers for an annual fee of €10.

“The response was phenomenal and from one of our first deals which was a return flight with Aer Lingus to New York for €202. We got 10,000 new followers on Instagram overnight from that deal alone.

“Our separate members-only travel group has over 23,000 members now and is constantly growing. It’s a page for sharing experiences, recommendations and suggestions for new members etc. and is highly interactive. The most rewarding part for me the last 12 months has been bringing people together. I’m delighted to bring solo people together to have fun, meet new friends, and most importantly socialise again after the isolation of the pandemic and the lockdowns.”

Some of the members shared their positive experiences of being part of this group and how it has changed their lives, Julie Greene from Bray said: “I joined Rory’s Travel Club back in June 2022 and decided I would book a trip within my budget in the coming few months. On the morning of departure, I said to my daughter, ‘I’m quite nervous about this trip’. ‘Why?’ she asked, ‘Sure you have travelled the world’. Yes, but not recently! I met people from all walks of life and got to know my now-good friend Mary who lives two streets away from me. It was action-packed, full to the brim with fun and laughter and it rejuvenated my soul to travel more.”

Sharon Collins is 51, from Newry, and shared her experience: “I joined Rory’s Travel Club round the start of 2022. I’d seen a few posts and was very intrigued. I wanted to start travelling after the lockdown period that we had all faced. It’s probably what pushed me to go. To date, I have met so many like-minded fellow travellers, absolutely friends for life.”

Rory King, Founder of Rory's Travel Club.jpeg

Caroline Dunne, a friend Lizzy and her two boys went on the day trip to Holyhead on St Patrick’s Day for €5 return. “It was cheaper, easier, and so much more fun than trying to go to a parade anywhere in Dublin, and with neurodiverse kids, it was a godsend and they absolutely loved it. I think what Rory has created for a lot of people is fabulous, he has turned a lot of lonely people who travel into friends and companions.”

Lynette McEneaney is “70 years old, going on 40”. She said: “I have been on 10 trips with Rory’s Travel Club since I joined last year. My first trip was Gweedore in May 2022. I got into a car with three strangers and three days later, I came home with three friends plus many more, including Rory. Apart from Ireland, I have been to Croatia, Italy, Venice, Slovenia, Austria, Budapest, and Turkey. You are only a stranger for the first two minutes, after that... friends for life.”

Colette Lanigan shared: “My husband John and myself have been on a few of Rory’s trips to Venice, Faro, and the River Run Cottages in Moneyglass. We used to travel a lot before covid took it away from us and it was thanks to Rory’s club that we got the bug again. Coming out of covid, I think people want to get back out and see the world, it made me realise we should live for today. I know people who would never have thought about travelling alone and are now branching out and booking on Rory’s group trips. I suppose they feel part of the gang and safer when there are other like-minded people at hand.”

Diane Flaherty from Inishmore, Aran Islands shares another view: “There is a lonely aspect after life circumstances change. For example, when your children get older

and go off on their own adventures etc.

“Travelling keeps you young and open-minded and most importantly it’s meeting new people that then become your travel friends. It’s a great thing to say, but I am too busy to be lonely now.”

Ailis Brosnan is from Kerry and has been on numerous Rory’s trips and says, “It’s that sense of connection that you get from everyone, we are all so appreciative and grateful to be travelling again. It really is that simple social connection that people are craving post covid.”

Perhaps we can begin to change the language post covid to new friendships, lifelong connections, gratitude, appreciation, support, happiness and lots more travel.