Working Life: The new Children's Hospital will have robots to deliver meals and medicines

6am

I live in Belfast but work in Dublin, right beside the new Children’s Hospital, so I either travel from Belfast, or I stay in Malahide. Today is the latter, so the commute is much shorter. I like listening to 98fm on the way.

7am

My son has a big exam today, so I text him to wish him luck.

8am

I greet the team when I enter the building and get informal updates about work in relation to the new hospital. It’s my team’s job to move all of CHI’s services, our people, technology, and equipment into the new children’s hospital when it is complete.

9am

One of my colleagues tells me about the automated guidance vehicles which will work throughout the hospital. These robots will deliver meals, medicines, and linen to the wards and departments, and then they will do return trips with the waste. In a hospital the size of six football pitches, they will average 1,400 return trips a day!

11am

I speak to a colleague who was involved in opening another children’s hospital. I try to do this often to ensure that we are learning from others’ experience. He was encouraging in the direction of our planning.

Noon

(I won’t tell you about the muffin I eat for lunch!)

12.30pm

I write a briefing paper and start preparing a presentation for a meeting in a few days and check anything that is outstanding on my ‘to-do list’.

2pm

Hard hat and steel-toe capped boots are at the ready, as I facilitate a tour of the new hospital. Everyone is always blown away by the size of the building and the huge amount of clinical space.

4pm

I meet with our communications team and record a video for CHI staff with the latest updates, to keep everyone in the loop.

5.30pm

I catch up on today’s emails and spend time prioritising the rest of this week’s work.

This is a continually changing picture, but good to have a plan!

6.30pm

I head home and phone my husband and children as I won’t be home to Belfast this evening. Sewing is how I relax for the evening and I am currently working on a quilt for my daughter, which I need to have finished for her graduation… next year!

