Working Life: We spend a lot of time trying to bring new cancer trials into the country

Professor Ray McDermott, consultant medical oncologist and clinical lead at Cancer Trials Ireland.

6am

I work at St Vincent’s University Hospital where the day gets underway with an early morning multidisciplinary team meeting (MDT). It’s close enough to my home in Clonskeagh, but I travel between sites, so I take the car.

7am

About 40-50 patients are up for discussion at the MDT where all the health professionals involved in their care participate. Suspected and proven cases of pancreatic cancer are analysed. We look at scans, biopsies and treatment plans.

9am

I head to clinic where myself and a couple of other consultants see new and return patients. New patients are assessed, those on a return visit might be coming in for a report on a scan, or for follow-up, if they’ve finished chemotherapy. We see about 30 patients between us at the clinic. When that finishes, I meet with the other members of the team delivering chemotherapy and we go through patients due in that week for treatment

1pm

A bite to eat with staff, before heading on a ward round, which might take an hour.

2pm

Some days I run a half-day clinic specifically for clinical trial patients. I’m clinical lead at Cancer Trials Ireland (CTI) and we spend a lot of time trying to bring new trials into the country, as well as monitoring our patients who are already in trials here. I’m personally involved in about 15 trials, and currently we have four Irish patients taking part in a pancreatic cancer trial.

It’s looking at the efficacy of adding an antibody drug to the standard chemotherapy in patients where the cancer has spread and is not amenable to being cured. The same drug has shown itself to be effective in treating gastric cancer, so we are hopeful.

4pm

I head to the CTI office on St Stephen’s Green for meetings to discuss strategies to look at bringing new trials into Ireland and also to discuss our established trials.

5.30pm

I head out for some exercise, before going home for dinner, more paperwork, and a dog walk. I catch up with my wife Grace and whoever is around out of our four kids Lucy (21), Harry (20), Jim (18) and Gracín (13).

For more information on Cancer Trials Ireland and the research activity undertaken thanks to the Pat Smullen Pancreatic Cancer Fund, visit cancertrials.ie/pat-smullen