Ovarian cancer: 'If it was my fertility or my life, I was going to choose my life'

Pensions administrator Christina McCartney wasn’t thinking of ovarian cancer when she got really bad back pain in August 2021. She put it down to working from home during the pandemic.

She thought her abdominal pain and bloating were due to bad periods, eating rubbish and grieving her mum, who’d died just nine months earlier from osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

When the now 35-year-old Meath-based woman started needing to go to the toilet more often, she went to her GP, thinking she had a kidney infection. A urine sample came back clear, antibiotics for a week changed nothing — but an ultrasound showed a mass on Christina’s ovary. MRI and CT scans followed.

“Everything goes through your mind right through to the worst-case scenario,” recalls Christina, who couldn’t help thinking of her mum.

Surgically taken biopsies showed no evidence of cancer but Christina, who’s single, needed more surgery to remove the tumour — located beside her pelvis and bowel. Further biopsies were done and she returned to the Mater Hospital in early December — accompanied by her dad — to be told she had ovarian cancer and needed total hysterectomy. The timing was difficult, she says — her mum’s first anniversary had been just days earlier.

“But we needed to get this done because the cancer was so advanced. I was going to lose my fertility — but if it was my fertility or my life, I was going to choose my life. I went into turbo mode and started asking questions as if I was asking for somebody else. I couldn’t connect the emotion with what was going on.”

Christina had surgery in January 2022 — part of her bowel was also removed and her urethra re-sectioned. Six rounds of precautionary chemo followed — to clean up any remaining cancer cells — which she finished in June last year. “I was told then I was stable and that’s how I am now.”

Common symptoms

Around 16% of ovarian cancer cases are in premenopausal women. However, this cancer most commonly strikes women when they’re postmenopausal and aged around their mid-60s.

Research from the Irish Network of Gynaecological Oncology (INGO) shows four out of five women don’t know the common symptoms. “Symptoms can be vague and often very non-specific. Women don’t suspect a problem straightaway and it can also make diagnosis quite challenging,” explains consultant gynaecological oncologist Dr Claire Thompson.

The most common symptoms, says Thompson are caught in the acronym BEAT:

Bloating that’s persistent and doesn’t come and go.

Eating less and feeling full quicker.

Abdominal and pelvic pain you feel most days.

Toilet changes (need to pass urine often or issue with bowel habit).

“Some of the initial symptoms can be similar to irritable bowel syndrome but IBS tends to start at a younger age — it rarely starts in your 50s,” says Thompson, highlighting other symptoms that can occur with ovarian cancer: bleeding, back pain, weight loss.

“It’s the persistence of symptoms that should prompt a GP visit. Tell your GP any new symptoms and communicate any family history of cancer — between 15-20% of ovarian cancer can be linked to an inherited faulty gene, most commonly BRCA 1 and BRCA 2 genes.”

Ovarian cancer risk increases with age — Ireland’s incidence is likely rising due to our population living longer (about 400 women are diagnosed yearly).

Thompson highlights the challenges ovarian cancer poses for all countries. “Most cases present when it has already spread beyond the ovaries, up to 75%. It’s also a cancer that, despite best possible treatment, has a high chance of coming back.”

She warns that cervical screening does not detect ovarian cancer. “There’s no connection between the HPV virus and ovarian cancer. It’s important women are aware that cervical screening doesn’t detect ovarian cancer,” she says, while highlighting the importance of cervical screening.

Clinical trials

The two cornerstones of treatment for ovarian cancer are surgery and chemotherapy. Surgery aims to remove all visible cancer where possible. “We’ve advanced our surgical techniques, often working in teams to ensure best care,” says Thompson, explaining surgeries can last several hours and include procedures to the bowel and other abdominal organs.

While chemotherapy’s traditionally given intravenously via drip, a heated solution of chemotherapy (HIPEC) can now be given into the patient’s abdomen at the time of surgery. “It’s a relatively new treatment and isn’t suitable for every patient. Currently, it’s still under investigation by a clinical trial in the Mater,” explains Thompson.

Other new treatments include targeted therapies. “These drugs can change how cells work and help the body control growth of cancer. An example is a PARP inhibitor. Other therapies include drugs that block the ability of cancers to maintain their blood supply — for example, Bevacizumab or Avastin. Immunotherapy drugs stimulate the patient’s own immune system to fight the cancer but they’re still under investigation by clinical trials for ovarian cancer.”

Meanwhile, researchers in Ireland are working to identify markers in the blood that might enable earlier diagnosis – or determine how a patient may respond to treatment. They are also trying to understand why immunotherapy hasn’t been as effective in ovarian cancer as in other cancers.

Thompson highlights the great hope that now exists around ovarian cancer.

“Improvements in existing treatments and development of new therapies mean many women are living longer with ovarian cancer. They can often have further treatment when or if it comes back. We encourage patients to get involved in research or clinical trials if possible for them.”

Christina says everything goes quiet after chemotherapy. “You think, ‘What’s after happening?’ I went straight into menopause post-surgery. It was automatic. Now my biggest issue is a lot of hot flushes. I have a bit of insomnia too.”

Being referred for psychological support at the Mater has been “incredibly helpful” in dealing with the emotional fallout. Christina is under “high surveillance” and is scanned every three months — and will be for the next few years. Her message: “Due to my age, I never thought I could get ovarian cancer. I thought it was [solely] a cancer of older women. Clearly, it’s not. There’s no screening, so know your symptoms. Get any symptoms checked out — you know your body best.”