Rachel Allen: Lots of water and sleep are so important to me

If there’s one thing TV chef Rachel Allen is passionate about, it’s the importance of good food.

Unsurprisingly, what she cooks and eats is an important part of everyday life and after a couple of minutes of talking on the phone, we're already chatting about what's in season.

The mother of three, who lives in East Cork, says eating well is essential for her.

“I am so affected by the food that I eat, and I just know that I feel so much better in my head and my body when I’m eating good food,” she says.

Too much processed food can leave her feeling “a little slump” and this time of year, so it’s all about fresh fruit and vegetables, delicious salads and local seafood in the Allen household.

“Asparagus is coming soon and then new potatoes. I love trying to get seafood from Ballycotton. The food that I cook and eat tends to change throughout the year. Gone are the beef stews and the lamb stews. Now I’m just craving spring/summer food.”

As we approach the start of summer, what does Rachel Allen have cooking in her oven this time of year?

“I love having a chicken roasting in the oven with delicious seasonal vegetables,” she says.

Cookery writer and TV chef Rachel Allen from Ballymaloe will be in the WellFood tent, on Sunday, May 7. WellFest takes place on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on May 6 and 7. See www.wellfest.ie

How do you keep fit?

This morning I have been to the gym, and I’ve been on a walk with the dogs. I often swim in the sea in the mornings. I have two or three sessions a week with a trainer at the gym and I just love that.

Do you have a morning routine?

I always bring a big glass of hot water and lemon to bed with me. So, first thing in the morning, I’ll always [finish drinking] what I didn’t get to drink the night before. Then it has to be a cup of tea next. A friend of mine, I always remember she said, ‘a cup of tea is like a hug and a coffee is like a slap in the face’. I’m not ready for the slap in the face just yet.

I just love having a tiny bit of something for myself — whether it’s a swim or a walk with the dogs, or going to the gym — before the day starts.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

We’re really lucky to live on the farm at the cookery school here so I get to eat really nice fresh vegetables, fresh eggs and I get to eat seasonally.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I just love a bag of sea salt crisps with a really good gin and tonic.

What keeps you awake at night?

The moon. If it’s a full moon and if I have stuff on my mind, I’ll be awake.

How do you relax?

It can be a really nice walk on the beach or a swim after work can be a really nice way to wash the day away from you. It can be [sitting] in someone’s garden with a glass of wine, relaxing over a Guinness in a local pub with friends and having a giggle.

What is your favourite smell?

I do love the smell of something baking or I love the smell of a chicken roasting. For me, that just brings back memories of Sunday lunches when I was little.

When was the last time you cried?

Sometimes I cry a few times a day. When I’m happy — someone told me the other day that their daughter is having a baby and I cried. I’m so emotional.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

Lots of water and sleep are so important to me and exercise, getting out in fresh air.

What traits do you least like in others?

I probably shy away from judgmental people.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m very sensitive.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

Our daughter Scarlett, she’s just so sweet. If I'm having a bad day, actually — all my family — they'll just kind of go, 'are you OK mum?' and that's so sweet. Scarlett will always say ‘can I do something for you?’.

What quote inspires you most and why?

I remember a friend texted me once when something had gone on and she said, ‘there but for the grace of God go I’. I’m not holy but that was, at that particular time, just so comforting.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I love being in the Balearic Islands, and I love India, but I think my favourite place in the world totally depends on who I’m with. We try to have a family holiday every year so my favourite place in the world on that particular day could be in the middle of a ski slope with my family just having such a lovely time.