Happy Pear apologise for antibiotic comments and say it ‘will not happen again’

The brothers behind the plant-based food and wellness brand The Happy Pear have apologised for statements in the latest episode of their podcast which have been challenged by the medical community in Ireland.

Brothers Stephen and David Flynn spoke to American doctor Zach Bush who made a controversial statement on their podcast linking antibiotics to a rise in depression.

Dr Bush’s website describes him as “an internationally recognised educator and thought leader on the microbiome as it relates to health, disease, and food systems” and says he calls for “a radical departure from chemical farming and pharmacy”.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, The Happy Pear said something like this will “not happen again”. The video clip from the podcast has been deleted from their social media accounts, however the comments remain in the podcast on various streaming platforms and they have not addressed the statements on their own social media.

“The Happy Pear acknowledges that some of the content in a recent reel post across some of our social media platforms in relation to a podcast with US-based Dr Zac[h] Bush MD, has caused offence, with some statements not given the appropriate qualification or context. It was never the intention to mislead or to misinform and we sincerely apologise for any offence caused,” their statement said.

“The Happy Pear is about creating happier, healthier lives and building community. The Happy Pear itself does not constitute a medical professional or medical expert opinion. Our primary purpose serves to highlight some of the health and lifestyle benefits of plant-based eating. We will endeavour to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Dr Bush claims one course of antibiotics causes an increased risk of depression and an “inability to be joyful, your inability to have pleasure because you took an antibiotic”. His comments have been described as dangerous by listeners, including Cork-based consultant Dr Niamh Lynch, who wrote on Twitter that the podcast’s discussion of antibiotics could put many of the Happy Pear’s followers “in harm's way”.

“Amongst your half a million or so followers, there are bound to be some vulnerable people. People who would hate to fall back into depression. People who might refuse a necessary antibiotic because of the fear you may just have activated.

“You wouldn't do that because if even one life were to be endangered due to fear of antibiotics, that would be too many. That would mean you had crossed a very dangerous line.

“Your delicious vegan recipes won't harm anyone. But a podcast like that? Well, there's a chance it might. And you wouldn't have that on your conscience. Would you?”

This latest controversy comes almost a year after the Happy Pear apologised for a video in which they offered advice on ways to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer through diet. Speaking last year on RTÉ radio, the twins said they learned a lesson and would "get back to the vegetables" instead of offering health advice.