I didn’t think I’d be lucky enough to survive cancer a second time 

- Irish Cancer Society’s flagship fundraising appeal, Daffodil Day takes place today. The Society typically receives 3% of its income from the Government. The public’s generous donations fund cancer research, trials, and support services for people affected by cancer throughout Ireland. Visit cancer.ie/daffodilday to donate.
- Lump/swelling. Check whole body, not just testicles/breasts.
- Bleeding that’s not normal for you. Coughing up blood or noticing it in pee or poo isn’t normal. Neither is vaginal bleeding between periods, after sex or after menopause.
- Weight loss — small weight changes over time are normal. Big weight loss — unrelated to dieting — may signal something more serious.
- Unexplained pain you feel for more than four weeks.
- Cough/changes in your voice or shortness of breath. See GP if any of these persist for more than three weeks,
especially if a smoker/ex-smoker.
- Sore/spot/wart that doesn’t heal in a few weeks. Check out, even if painless.
- Difficulty swallowing, indigestion or heartburn.
- Bloating that doesn’t go away within a few weeks.
- Mouth/tongue ulcer lasting three weeks or more.
- Change in toilet habits. Constipation, diarrhoea or problems passing urine for more than a few weeks.
- New mole/change to existing mole. Check skin monthly for new moles. Watch for changes in colour, shape, size of existing moles.
- Any change in your breast. Make a habit of checking your breasts for changes in shape, size, nipples, skin. Watch for pain in one breast.
Four in 10 cancers are preventable. Not smoking, eating healthily, watching weight and alcohol intake and exercising, are all big steps to lower cancer-risk.
Visit www.cancer.ie; call support line: Freephone 1800 200 700.