Information overload: Is all this technology bad for your brain? 

She carried out the first of her ongoing studies of attention span in 2004. “We logged how long office workers spent on any one activity on their computer before switching to another,” she says. “In 2004, they spent two-and-a-half minutes. Since then, that has dropped to 47 seconds.”
Mark blames the distracting nature of modern technology for this dramatic fall. “More sources of interruption have appeared in the past 20 years,” she says. “Facebook was founded in 2004 and the other social media giants followed. Then the huge source of distraction that is the iPhone came along in 2007. It’s no wonder attention spans have shortened.”
What’s the most distracting form of modern technology? Gloria Mark believes it may be email. Hearing the high-pitched tone that signals the arrival of a new mail in our inboxes usually leads to workers jettisoning the task at hand to check just what that email might be.
What we may not realise is the negative effect this may be having on us. In 2016, a study carried out by Mark found a direct correlation between email and higher stress.
In the study, heart rate monitors were attached to computer users in a suburban office setting while software sensors detected how often they switched windows. Participants who checked their emails changed screens twice as often and were in a steady state of high stress, accompanied by a constant high heart rate. Participants who had email removed from their computers for five days experienced more natural variable heart rates.
“When email was removed from workers’ lives, they multitasked less and experienced less stress,” says Mark.
They also appeared to be better able to stay on task. Those with email switched windows an average of 37 times per hour while those without email changed 18 times per hour, about half as often.
Mark believes this shows the benefits of managing our email. “Developing strategies such as only checking emails at certain hours of the day may be a good idea,” she says. “It may help us to reduce our stress levels and improve our focus.”