What is atrial fibrillation and can a smartwatch detect the heart condition?

Alcohol irritates cells in the heart that can trigger an AF attack. While heavy drinking is known to be a risk factor for all forms of heart disease, even one small alcoholic drink a day could raise the risk of AF, according to the authors of a study published in the European Heart Journal last year. Researchers tracked 100,092 men and women for 14 years and although none of the participants had AF at the start of the study, there were 5,854 cases of the condition by the time it ended. Results showed that those who routinely consumed even a 125ml glass of wine (1.5 units), a single shot of spirits, or a small bottle of beer a day were at a 16% increased relative risk for AF compared with non-drinkers. If they consumed two small drinks a day, the risk increased by 36% and by 59% with four drinks.
Moderate caffeine intake isn’t a direct cause of abnormal heart rhythms or atrial fibrillation. Research suggests drinking three to four cups of tea or coffee daily is fine for most people. Men drinking one to three cups of coffee daily were shown to be at a lower risk for AF in a nine-year study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Even if you have no symptoms, AF can increase the risk of a blood clot developing, which, according to the IHF, places you at a five times greater risk of stroke. In 2021, cardiologists at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre warned in a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine that, left untreated, AF can raise the risk of stroke by fourfold in men and almost sixfold in women. They also suggested it will increase the risk of heart failure by three and 11 times, respectively.