What is atrial fibrillation and can a smartwatch detect the heart condition?

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a silent killer, and with more than 40m people globally affected by the condition, it is the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia worldwide.

The Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) says one in four over 50s have the condition.

“AF is constantly rising, even after adjusting for age and presence of structural heart disease,” says consultant cardiologist and IHF medical director Dr Angie Brown. “And because it is mostly asymptomatic, the true prevalence in Ireland is unknown and is almost certainly underestimated.”

Caused by the misfiring of electrical impulses that cause chaotic muscle contractions of the heart, it is not only the old and unwell who are vulnerable. Many people are thought to be living with AF, but don’t know they have it and yet it is a high risk for stroke and heart failure.

When seemingly healthy and active people suffer strokes, the cause is often attributed to an underlying heart rhythm abnormality that has gone unnoticed. Nobody is immune — AF is difficult to diagnose because many have no warning signs. With AF, the normal pumping action of the two upper heart chambers (the atria) is disrupted, resulting in erratic and sometimes alarmingly rapid heart rate of up to 300 beats a minute or more. It means the heart’s lower pumping chambers (the ventricles), responsible for circulating blood throughout the body, are thrown out of sync and may be unable to pump blood around the body to meet basic physiological needs. It can result in symptoms such as tiredness, sluggish circulation, and feeling breathless even without exertion.

Until now, the advice has been to get regular checkups if concerned and to be more aware of your heartbeat and any unusual palpitations you might feel. Dr Brown stresses that “AF is so often silent and if someone finds they have an irregular pulse they should chat to their GP or a cardiologist”.

New evidence suggests technology might offer a helping hand. Researchers at the European Cardiology Congress recently found that smartphone screening exa.mn/smart-tech could be one way to detect the condition in older people.

In a trial involving 5,551 adults aged 50-90 who were considered at risk of a stroke but had no known AF, the use of an app called Preventicus Heartbeats on their smartphone effectively measured pulse wave irregularities.

“Screening using common smartphones significantly increased the detection rate of therapy-relevant atrial fibrillation,” said the lead author, professor Axel Bauer of Innsbruck Medical University, Austria.

Apple Watch wearers can enable notifications from the heart rate app on their device and can set it to receive alerts of an irregular rhythm that might be suggestive of AF. Researchers at Northwestern University and Johns Hopkins University have been awarded funding from the US National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute for a seven-year study that will assess whether an app on the Apple Watch Series 8 device used in this way can help people with AF to reduce lifelong reliance on blood-thinning medication to prevent strokes.

Manufacturers of Fitbit say many of its devices, including the Fitbit Versa 4, feature “irregular rhythm notifications” that have been validated in a clinical trial to record heart rhythm data while you sleep and later analysed for signs of AF. exa.mn/AF-Fitbit

“Some smartphones can provide a single lead ECG trace and so may detect AF,” says Brown. “These devices can be very useful, particularly if people only have symptoms of palpitations occasionally.”

Risk factors

Genetics plays a part in your overall risk, especially if you develop AF before the age of 60-65 and getting older is another unavoidable risk factor. “Other recognised risks are sick sinus syndrome, viral and bacterial infections, heart failure, respiratory disease, diabetes, sleep apnoea, and hyperthyroidism,” says Dr Brown. “But lifestyle factors such as excess alcohol, caffeine, and cigarettes are also problematic.”

Being overweight or obese is risky but shedding more than 10% of your bodyweight will significantly reduce your chances of getting AF. You should remain active and have your blood pressure monitored regularly. “Although stress doesn’t directly cause AF, it can affect patients’ symptoms,” Dr Brown says. “Constant stress increases the risk of unhealthy lifestyles, so should be reduced as much as possible.”

Alcohol and AF

Alcohol irritates cells in the heart that can trigger an AF attack. While heavy drinking is known to be a risk factor for all forms of heart disease, even one small alcoholic drink a day could raise the risk of AF, according to the authors of a study published in the European Heart Journal last year. Researchers tracked 100,092 men and women for 14 years and although none of the participants had AF at the start of the study, there were 5,854 cases of the condition by the time it ended. Results showed that those who routinely consumed even a 125ml glass of wine (1.5 units), a single shot of spirits, or a small bottle of beer a day were at a 16% increased relative risk for AF compared with non-drinkers. If they consumed two small drinks a day, the risk increased by 36% and by 59% with four drinks.

Dr Brown says that binge drinking should always be avoided. “We sometimes see AF in younger people after they have been partying hard and it is dubbed ‘the holiday heart’,” she says. “Excess alcohol can increase the risk of the condition at any age.”

Effect of caffeine

Moderate caffeine intake isn’t a direct cause of abnormal heart rhythms or atrial fibrillation. Research suggests drinking three to four cups of tea or coffee daily is fine for most people. Men drinking one to three cups of coffee daily were shown to be at a lower risk for AF in a nine-year study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Just don’t overdo it, and remember that individual sensitivity to caffeine varies. “Some people are sensitive to caffeine and find it an gives them palpitations,” Brown says. “And very high levels of caffeine are a stimulant, so can increase the heart rate.”

What happens if it is left untreated?

Even if you have no symptoms, AF can increase the risk of a blood clot developing, which, according to the IHF, places you at a five times greater risk of stroke. In 2021, cardiologists at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre warned in a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine that, left untreated, AF can raise the risk of stroke by fourfold in men and almost sixfold in women. They also suggested it will increase the risk of heart failure by three and 11 times, respectively.

“AF is a very treatable condition if caught in the early stages and many patients can be cured from it,” Dr Brown says.

If diagnosed early, drugs such as amiodarone, sotalol, and flecainide steady heart rate and reduce the risk of a stroke are usually prescribed. “If appropriate, patients may have a cardioversion to try and get the patient back to sinus rhythm — a regular rhythm,” she says. “Some people may need to be fitted with a pacemaker to control their heart rate.”

In other cases, a catheter ablation, which uses heat or freezing to correct abnormal heart rhythms by blocking electrical pathways and cardioversion, may be recommended. The 30-minute procedure involves electrodes connected to a defibrillator machine providing controlled electric shocks via pads attached to the chest wall with the aim of restoring regular heart rhythm.