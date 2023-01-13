Workplace Wellbeing: Too ill to work? New law protects your income

Úna Uí Shúilleabháin is a primary school teacher in West Kerry. The 34-year-old mother of two developed meningitis in September last year and had to take three weeks off work.
All employees who have worked for their employer for at least 13 weeks have a right to this sick pay and part-time employees are also covered. To avail of it, employees must obtain a medical certificate from their GP, and they will then be paid by their employer at a rate of 70% of their wage, up to a daily maximum of €110. This can be revised by ministerial order in line with inflation and changing incomes.
Bambrick also reassures employers. “Sick pay has been a standard worker’s right for decades in almost every EU country, so we know it works. An impact assessment of sick pay conducted by the Government shows it will add a maximum of 0.8% to payroll costs here in 2023 and 2.7% from 2026 when it’s fully rolled out. But this cost is only if every employee takes all of their paid sick leave, which will never happen. Besides, sick pay and the cost of hiring extra staff to cover sick leave is deductible for corporation tax purposes.”