Obesity: It's more than a question of weight loss 

With weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Saxenda growing in popularity, however, she cautions that they should only be used in conjunction with medical advice.
Aoife Hearne's advice:
- It is not always about the weight, it is more that people feel they are out of control with their eating. Try to shift your perspective from that idea of being in control — you want to be in charge of your food choices, not in control.
- Have that chocolate, cake, a few drinks on a night out or whatever but you need to consciously make the choice. What happens is that people don’t think about what they are doing and then feel huge shame about eating more than they intended to. Then that sets off a whole cascade of deprivation, craving and bingeing.
- Think about why you want to make a change, is it about having more energy, sleeping better — what is the why? Then really start to think about the choices you make around food. For many people, that will be not letting yourself get hungry because when we do that, we tend to overeat. Then you need to eat every few hours. That might mean then you have to pack snacks with me or have dinner ready to go when you get home.
- Focusing on behaviours is far more effective in allowing yourself to be in control of what you are eating and actually eat in a more mindful way. It is not easy, it takes time to work out a mindful eating practice. With that comes compassion.
- Try to take the emotion out of it. It is not easy when we live against a backdrop of ‘go on a diet to lose weight’. Surround yourself with like-minded people so you are hearing positive messages.