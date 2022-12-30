How to use psychological strategies to ensure your New Year's resolutions won't fail

A brand new year is on the horizon, and millions around the globe are considering what we would like to change and improve in 2023. Our goals might range from getting fitter to learning a new skill or cutting back on alcohol but achieving them will require tenacity and perseverance.
A 2015 study found that people who tried to accomplish multiple goals were less committed and less likely to succeed than those who focused on a single goal.
- Be mindful of your willpower, advises Roy F. Baumeister. It’s a muscle that can be strengthened, but it can also tire easily.
“And remember that external demands can also consume it,” he says. “So don’t take up a new resolution during a stressful period at work, or while moving to a new apartment, or having relationship conflict. And always get enough sleep. Too little sleep depletes your willpower.”
- Leisha McGrath recommends getting to know yourself better.
“Build your self-awareness by tracking your behaviour,” she says.
“For example, if you’re trying to change your eating habits, pay attention to how you’re eating. Are there certain times of the day, the week, or the month that you eat more of the foods you don’t want to eat? Is it when you are around other people? Being aware of our patterns can help us to break free of them.”
- Jane Downes tells us that paying attention to the words we use could help us meet our goals.
“Instead of saying: ‘I will try to go for a walk this afternoon’, say: ‘I will go for a walk at 4pm’,” she says.
“Using definite and specific language increases our chances of meeting our goals.”
- Síle Walsh reminds us that for change to be sustainable, it should come from a positive place. “Changes we make from a position of hope and desire rather than a position of self-criticism or punishment tend to be more effective,” she says. “Make sure that the goals you have set are ones that are truly good for you.”