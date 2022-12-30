Working Life: I receive a call from an ICU - a family has agreed to donate a loved one's organs

6.30am

I try to start the day by exercising, but it’s dependent on my call schedule which is a minimum two days a week and two in every five weekends.

8am

I tend to skip breakfast and head into the Dublin office, coffee in hand.

9am

As a donor coordinator, I manage case files for all organ donors and their families. The safety of organ retrieval and transplants is a very important part of our service. I’m responsible for carrying out this practice.

10am

I meet with colleagues over a cup of tea to discuss various projects, including donor awareness campaigns.

10.30am

A wonderful part of my job includes facilitating letters from recipient families to donor families and vice versa. Anonymity is always maintained to protect those involved. Around Christmas, we receive lots of beautiful letters, which I’m privileged to read, from families who have developed a bond, one as a result of a tragedy and the other after receiving a lifesaving organ.

12 noon

I receive a call from an ICU down the country with a referral. A family is experiencing the heartache of hearing that their loved one will not survive and has agreed to donate their organs. I take on the important role of facilitating the process of organ donation, which includes evaluating the suitability of the donor. I get help from key players, including Lifeline Ambulance Service. The process can take hours but once I have an organ accepted, I arrange a time for retrieval and travel to the hospital with our Lifeline driver.

5pm

I drop my car home, grateful that I took dinner from the freezer that morning to feed my four kids. Lifeline takes me to the hospital where I meet key staff and go through the patient's notes to ensure a safe retrieval. I'm a clinical nurse manager and carry out a physical assessment on the patient.

10pm

I meet with the family who often describes what they are experiencing as a train crash. I explain the process and get their consent. I give them as much time as they need and I’m always amazed at how grateful they are when it is us that are grateful for their altruistic act.

I am humbled and honoured to be a part of the Organ Donation Transplant Ireland team and I encourage everyone to #HaveThatConversation about organ donation.