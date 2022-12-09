My body is doing all it can to keep me alive: Women living with cancer share their stories

The news is good onadvanced cancer. Never better in fact. Just last week, National Cancer Registry Ireland reported a more than 50% increase in numbers of cancer survivors compared with 10 years ago.

The NCRI’s 2022 Annual Statistical Report: Cancer in Ireland, 1994 — 2020, confirmed for the first time the number of patients living after an invasive cancer diagnosis has exceeded 200,000, equivalent to 1 in 24 people in Ireland.

The authors said this reflects “the ongoing improvement in cancer survival”. Here, we talk to three women who are living well with invasive cancer.

Tess Greene had just started her dream job as a probation officer when she began experiencing symptoms. Pictures: NW Newspix

When Donegal-based Tess Greene began experiencing fatigue and constipation last year, she put it down to lifestyle change. The now 39-year-old had just started her dream job as a probation officer, she was in the final year of a psychotherapy degree and she was missing her daughter, Millie, 20, who’d recently moved off to college: “I was able to

explain things away. I’d had a copper coil inserted and been told that I could experience heavy bleeding and cramps. So when I got pain, I took painkillers. I started getting constipation, which I put down to the meds, so I took laxatives. I was self-diagnosing all the time.”

When the pain became severe, Tess went to A&E and while waiting realised she hadn’t gone to the toilet in 10 days — despite laxatives.

She underwent an x-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, and colonoscopy. At the colonoscopy, Tess “could feel in the room they’d seen something”. But while “everything went quiet”, cancer didn’t enter her head. “To me, bowel cancer was always a 70-year-old cancer — it certainly wasn’t a 38-year-old’s cancer.”

Once bowel cancer was confirmed, Tess took the news comparatively calmly. “With my training, I’m able to take really difficult news and not react. Later it sinks in, I start to feel it.”

Three days pre-Christmas 2021, Tess had 10-hour surgery. “They’d prepared me for getting a colostomy bag — it was a plus I didn’t need it. They removed 17 lymph nodes for biopsy.”

Medics confirmed stage 4 cancer — it had spread to her lymph nodes and to the layer of tissue lining the tummy. Tess began chemo. Seven rounds in, a CT scan found metastasis of the cancer to her ovary. “That was a definite setback. The cancer was worse than anticipated, further advanced, more aggressive. I had much bigger surgery to remove the ovary. The surgeon did a HIPEC procedure — washing out the abdomen with warm chemo.”

Tess resumed chemo and — rather than doing the initially-expected 16 rounds — her oncologist upped it to 20. “The chemo I’m on is to stop cancer coming back. The longer I’m on it and the cancer’s prevented from coming back, the higher chance I won’t relapse.”

Tess recently had “the most beautiful conversation” with her oncologist, who talked for the first time about two years down the road. “It gave me breathing space — that rather than thinking short-term, it’s possible I could get my two-year and then my five-year badge, go from there.”

She feels she has grown through it all. “Last year, my world collapsed. And yeah, I’m still on treatment for stage 4 cancer that could come back. But look at all the love and support I’ve got from the people in my life, even from outside my immediate circle.

“Look at my healing power, the level of strength in my body. At my last check-up, the surgeon said how I’ve recovered is quite significant, that my healing power’s very impressive. To me, my body is magic because it’s doing all it can to keep me alive, doing more than it ever has. Just this morning I had a swim, and this is me in the middle of chemo, but my body’s able to do that. I have a level of appreciation I never had before.”

With her next chemo session scheduled for after Christmas, Tess is glad she’ll be well for the holiday itself. She’s particularly looking forward to spending time with Millie. “She’s at college now and works at weekends, so the time we have together is less than both of us would have ever known. To be able to spend time with her and not be feeling the effects of chemo, that’s what I’m most looking forward to.”

Pictured is Bernie Sherry from Scotstown Co Monaghan. Pictures: Philip Fitzpatrick

Indentation on breast

Bernie Sherry blamed her extreme fatigue in early 2020 on being peri-menopausal. But when the then 49-year-old Monaghan mum of two noticed an indentation on her right breast, she wondered: “I hoped it’d just go away. I put off getting it checked, for a few weeks.”

Bernie and husband Pauric run a farm in Scotstown. Pauric advised her to get the breast change looked at, but by then Covid had started and GPs’ offices weren’t so accessible: “I rang the office of a consultant I knew. It wasn’t his specialty but I wanted someone to say ‘don’t worry, that’s nothing’.”

As soon as she showed the consultant, his reaction told her: “I was in trouble”. He referred her for assessment at a Dublin breast clinic, where she recalls “everyone was kind”.

With the results in, Bernie said: “‘Tell me straight’. And I was told I had breast cancer.”

In April 2020, she underwent mastectomy and removal of lymph nodes. “They said it was possible the cancer had spread. I had chemo and radiotherapy, which were meant to kill any cancer in my body.”

Telling her children — John’s now 18, Hannah’s 14 — was tough. “My son had suspected something was up. I try to do things with humour and that’s what I did. I started to cut my hair, a bit off every Sunday, I’d cut a wee bit and then Hannah would too. It was about preparing them, not making a joke of it, but keeping things normal.”

By November 2020, Bernie’s treatment was over, but back in Dublin for a check-up the following May, she told the doctor she didn’t feel right.

“I felt I wasn’t making progress, something was making me uneasy. I asked for another scan, the doctor hesitated, but I kept pushing and she eventually agreed.”

The results came back. “I’d been hoping they’d say it was all in my head. Instead, it was ‘I’m sorry, you’re right, it has spread, it’s bone cancer’. She said ‘two to five years’. I said ‘give me the worst and the best’. She said ‘I’ve just given you that’. I said ‘well, I’ve nearly two years over me’. It was hard.

“They started me on different chemo — I had a very bad reaction. I’m now on monthly hormonal injections. I take bone-strengthening medication every three months. Other than that it’s pain relief.

“I’m OK. I’m still going out. I’m health and wellbeing officer at our local football club. That’s been brilliant — it keeps my mind going. The community rallied around. On my 50th birthday, during Covid, friends at the club organised a drive-by. I stood out in the garden. It was very emotional, seeing my family, friends, club members.

“I say so far, so good. There hasn’t been any change. Probably somewhere down the line there will — I’ll deal with that then. I’m just living my life as best I can with full positivity.

“I’d like to say to others: Cancer doesn’t wait on age. Trust your gut, you know your body best, don’t be afraid to speak up if you notice something.”

Bernie loves Christmas: “We go the full hog, put lights up all over the house. I just love to see that light. And if somebody smiles on their way by, that does me good too.”

Niamh Conroy, mum-of-four children ranging in age from 15 to six, was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer earlier this year. Picture: Moya Nolan

Change in bowel habits

This year, Niamh Conroy’s Christmas tree went up earlier than ever: “Why not? What are we waiting for? Let’s get into the spirit.”

Married to Gearóid, the mum-of-four children ranging in age from 15 to six, was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer earlier this year, with metastasis to her liver: “About a year ago, I noticed a change in bowel habits. I was finding it difficult to go — there was a sense of not fully finishing. The stools had become thinner, with occasional bleeding.”

Over Christmas, Niamh, 45, noticed her energy low, her appetite less. The symptoms rang alarm bells for her GP, who sent her for colonoscopy. “They found a large tumour growing within the rectum. They couldn’t even get the scope past,” says Niamh, who lives in Bayside, North Dublin.

Two weeks later, her cancer was confirmed, it was stage 4. Very quickly, she underwent colostomy. “It gave me great quality of life. I immediately started getting better and regaining weight.”

One month later she began a first-line chemo treatment for colorectal cancer, which also treats metastatic disease. “A scan in July showed a good response, a good reduction in the number and size of tumours — my liver had been dotted with them. A PET scan at end of September showed I’d had an extraordinary response. The tumours had reduced again. Most importantly, there was no metabolic activity in them. Some have possibly died off.

“That changed the whole conversation about where to from here. It opened up the possibility I’d be eligible for liver resection. It’s a 180- degree change from where I was when first diagnosed. I was in a very different situation then with a completely dotted liver and a very large tumour — I was at a more advanced stage than anyone was prepared to say.”

Niamh says she doesn’t do things by halves and feels lucky to have tolerated treatment really well. Always active and with a healthy lifestyle, she has embraced these elements even more, along with fortnightly acupuncture and sessions with the hospital’s psycho-oncology department.

“The reality is my cancer’s incurable. That’s one side. But right now I’m well. It’s about being grateful and enjoying what I have, admitting the sadness of course, but still very much hopeful and seeing how well I can live now. It’s about saying yes to people who say ‘let’s meet for a walk, a coffee’, just doing it.

“I don’t consider it a death sentence, rather a life sentence. The landscape of advanced cancer has changed so much in recent years. A stage 4 cancer diagnosis can last a very long time. There’s that hope more than ever before.”