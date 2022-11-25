Dive in: Here's why you should keep sea swimming throughout the winter 

- Cold-water swimming has many beneficial effects on the body including:
- Temporarily impairs cognitive function — meditative state.
- Increases endorphins, an important hormone and neurotransmitter for pain relief and mood.
- Activates the sympathetic nervous system, which increases noradrenalin, an essential hormone for activating your cold response and healthy brown fat.
- Activates the parasympathetic nervous system and stabilises serotonin and cortisol.
- Increases noradrenalin and cortisol by activating your cold-shock response and all your muscles.
- Increases immune response (leucocytes and monocytes), leading to fewer infections.
- Cold-water habituation decreases blood pressure, circulating levels of lipids, blood sugar, noradrenalin and cortisol — anti-inflammatory effect and potential reduction of atherosclerosis.
- Cold-water habituation increases insulin sensitivity — prevention of type 2 diabetes.
- Anti-inflammatory effect — reduction in swelling and joint pain.