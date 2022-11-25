Working Life: Our menopause and cancer programme is the first of its kind internationally

Yvonne Lucas, head of services at ARC Cancer Support Centres, Dublin

6.15am

I kickstart the day with coffee and a short walk with my dog Tess. I’m gone by 7am, by car if I’m heading to our South Circular Road centre or by DART if it’s our centre on Eccles Street or Herbert Avenue. If on the DART, I’ll have another coffee and a tussle with Wordle on my way in from Greystones.

8.30am

I touch base with the team. Our aim is to provide psychological, emotional, educational and practical support to people with cancer and their families. We’ve an extended team of therapists providing counselling and complementary therapies, support group facilitators and class teachers, as well as many volunteers who are the backbone of our drop-in centres.

10am

At a services team meeting, we discuss the return of face-to-face services, suspended during Covid-19. In-person counselling is back, along with acupuncture and reflexology. People can also drop-in to our centres.

For those who can’t come in, we have lots of online supports, for example, weekly Zoom classes in yoga/stress management/mindfulness and regular talks, courses and workshops.

We’re just about to launch a new online survivorship programme for women whose treatment for cancer has brought on early menopause or a resurgence of menopause symptoms. It’s an eight-week programme, beginning in January.

11am

Going around to the centres is a good way to meet new volunteers and clients who have dropped in, sometimes after getting bad news at the hospital. We offer whatever support we can. My background is in psychotherapy, which can be useful.

1pm

Working lunch.

2pm

Project meeting to discuss our menopause and cancer programme. We’ve developed it in conjunction with UCD’s School of Medicine Gynecological Oncology Team. It’s the first of its kind internationally and was developed in response to an identified gap in support for women with cancer. It will look at different areas of concern, for example, fatigue, sexuality/intimacy, stress/anxiety. It’s sponsored by the National Cancer Control Programme and will be evaluated as a research pilot. The goal is to make it an evidence-based programme for national roll-out.

6.30pm

I take Tess out after a bite to eat back in Greystones.

ARC Cancer Support Centres’ 'Empower: menopause and cancer survivorship pathway' eight-week online programme will be launched by menopause expert, Dr Deirdre Lundy, at a virtual talk on Friday December 2 at 10.30am. To register, email info@arccancersuppport.ie