How to book a smear test and the importance of going to your appointment 

Both booking and going in for your smear test can be daunting but following the recent death of Vicky Phelan, there is no doubt that it will be front of mind for many people.

Cervical screening is not a test for cancer but rather a test to see if you are at risk of developing cancer. Detecting abnormal cells early means you can be monitored or treated to help ensure that those abnormal cells do not turn into cervical cancer and so, going for your smear test is extremely important.

Here's everything you need to know about the new HPV cervical screening and how to book your test.

What is cervical screening?

In March 2020, a new HPV (Human papillomavirus) screening test was introduced in Ireland. HPV can cause abnormal cell changes in the cervix and is the main cause of cervical cancer.

The new HPV screening test works by looking for HPV first while the old smear test looked for abnormal cells in your cervix first. If abnormal cells were found, you would go for a colposcopy to remove these cells before you would have a HPV test.

With the new test, if high-risk types of HPV are found, your sample will then be checked for abnormal or pre-cancerous cells in your cervix. If found, you will go for a colposcopy and treatment.

During your screening test, a small sample of cells is taken from your cervix and typically, you will get your results by letter approximately four to six weeks after your test.

The test takes about five minutes and while slightly uncomfortable, it should not be painful. The entire appointment should take 15 minutes.

If you are aged between 25 and 29, you should go for your screening test every three years while those aged between 30 and 65 years should be screened every five years

How do I book a test?

CervicalCheck provides free, regular screening tests to women and people with a cervix aged between 25 and 65. If you fit these criteria and have a PPS number, or have previously had a test through CervicalCheck, you should already be on the CervicalCheck register. CervicalCheck will send invitation letters to those on the register.

You can check if you are on the CervicalCheck register already or register yourself here. If you are aged between 25 and 29, you should go for your screening test every three years while those aged between 30 and 65 years should be screened every five years. However, some people may be required to go for a screening more often but if this is the case, CervicalCheck will write to you to let you know.

Once you receive an invitation letter, you can contact a GP or a nurse to make your appointment for your free screening test. You do not need to be a patient at a particular GP to have your test done there.

It is recommended that you book your appointment as soon as you receive your invitation though it is best to avoid booking for a time when you will be on period or have finished treatment for an unusual vaginal discharge or a pelvic infection.

If you are currently pregnant or have recently given birth, had a miscarriage or an abortion, you may also need to delay your screening but it is best to talk to your GP about this.

You can still have a free test if you have lost your letter, or have not been sent one but are due to have your test.

If your test is not due but you would still like to have one, you will have to pay for it.

You can check when your next cervical screening test is due here.

For more information about HPV cervical screening see hse.ie/cervical-screening or free-phone CervicalCheck on 1800 45 45 55.