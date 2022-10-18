Periods in the workplace: 'We need to have a conversation from the top down'

Pharmacist and influencer Jess Redden has said we need to have a conversation “from the top down” when it comes to supporting women on their periods in the workplace.

The 28-year-old was speaking as part of a panel with broadcaster Lucy Kennedy, Miss Ireland 2022 Dr Ivanna McMahon, HerSport.ie founder Niamh Tallon and Cork's Red FM DJ Isabel Bartak-Healy aka Izzy Showbizzy on the topic of periods and the stigma that still exists around them.

The event followed a survey by supplement brand Active Iron which found one in five us has taken time off work as a result of our periods, with 50% of those "regularly" taking up to three days off.

However, the numbers of women suffering who feel they have had their symptoms dismissed were much higher.

Lucy Kennedy said she'd be "too embarrassed" to talk to her boss about periods. Picture: Richie Stokes

Almost two-thirds of the 1,000 Irish women (64%) surveyed feel they have had their period symptoms "disregarded" in the past, with almost half (41%) stating they have been told to "just get on with it" when it comes to period symptoms.

"How many women would feel comfortable going to work and telling their boss, 'I am not feeling great today because I am on my period?", Jess Redden asked.

"We should feel empowered to be able to say [that].

"We need to have the conversation from the top down level, management need to acknowledge that and also ourselves. We do have a bit of responsibility ourselves to talk about it."

Radio and television broadcaster Lucy Kennedy admitted she'd be "too embarrassed" to tell her boss if she wasn't feeling great due to her period, adding that she feels young people are not educated about periods "in a very normal way."

“My middle child who's 10 got her lesson about the birds and the bees and periods in school [recently]. She came home and she said it was all very "sssh." They moved the boys out of the classroom... it was very much like this is [for] girls."

Stigma

Speaking about the impact period stigma has on women's health, HerSport.ie founder Niamh Tallon said there are a lot of women who aren't diagnosed with menstrual conditions until much later in life because "it's been so awkward to talk about."

"We need to help girls to talk about it."

Lucy Kennedy, Jess Redden, Niamh Tallon, Dr Ivanna McMahon and Isabel Bartley speak at Active Iron's Better Days. Period event

Dr Ivanna McMahon, newly crowned Miss Ireland 2022, said it is "completely reasonable" to take time off work due to menstruation, and it's important for us to recognise that periods affect everyone differently.

"Not everyone gets the same pain," she said.

"Just because your period isn't bad enough [not to work], it doesn't mean others isn't.

"I think it's such a pity that people are a bit embarrassed to say 'I have my period, I can't come in to work.' I think it should be more normalized and accepted if you suffer from very severe pain."