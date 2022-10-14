Working Life: BreastCheck detects about 1,200 women with breast cancer per year

Dr Alissa Connors, clinical director and lead radiologist, southern unit, BreastCheck

7am

I sort lunches for my 10-year-old son and my daughters, ages 15 and 17. We chat over breakfast and my husband and I split dropping the kids to school.

8.30am

At the BreastCheck Southern Unit in Cork, the day starts with women recalled from screening to investigate something on their mammogram.

Mostly everything turns out normal after this assessment. Only a small number will need a biopsy and we aim to do it all in one visit.

I work in a team with radiographers, radiologists, breast care nurses, surgeons, healthcare assistants and a great group of clerical staff. We collaborate to ensure every woman gets the best care and support.

1pm

The team has lunch in the unit kitchen where we catch up with life outside of work.

2pm

Routine screening appointments get underway.

We look for abnormalities that could be cancer in women with no symptoms - when cancer is still small. This means it’s often diagnosed at an earlier stage and can be more easily treated or cured.

It’s great when a woman comes in who has never been for a screening test. I have an opportunity to talk with her about how she’s taking a positive step for her health. The mammogram means a little pressure for a few seconds; however, it’s all over in 10-15 minutes.

My top tip is to wear a top and trousers, no dresses.

3pm

Every mammogram is looked at by two specialist radiologists. We get together to discuss some results as a group, this helps us pick up the maximum number of abnormalities that might be cancers.

Every year approximately 3,500 (or one in seven) women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland, making it the most common invasive cancer among women. Of these, BreastCheck will detect approximately 1,200 women (33%) with breast cancer per year.

5pm

On the way home, I collect the kids from after-school activities - music and swimming. The family is home for dinner, which we try to batch cook at weekends – a lifesaver.

7pm

I walk with a friend or do Pilates, it’s important to me to be active. For one thing, it reduces the risk of breast cancer.

