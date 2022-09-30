Working Life: I love to see confidence grow in breastfeeding mums 

Trina Dinan, lactation consultant, Letterkenny University Hospital
Working Life: I love to see confidence grow in breastfeeding mums 

Trina Dinan, lactation consultant, Letterkenny University Hospital. Picture: NW Newspix

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 02:05
Catherine Shanahan

6am

I’m usually awake before my alarm goes off which gently eases me into the day ahead. I’m fortunate to have a short commute and I can drop the kids to school on the way to work.

8.30am

My working day begins with checking telephone messages and emails. I reply to mothers seeking support or requesting information and schedule appointments to see them in clinic, to provide in-person support if required.

9am

I check in with shift leaders in the neonatal unit and postnatal ward to prioritise the mothers and babies requiring additional breastfeeding support, while liaising closely with nursing and midwifery colleagues. I also check individual mums’ progress from the day before.

11am

A very important aspect of my role is to support colleagues and facilitate as much staff education and skills training as possible. This can range from a detailed conversation about a plan of care to an impromptu teaching session held on any number of topics to scheduled training updates.

Trina Dinan, lactation consultant, Letterkenny University Hospital. Picture: NW Newspix
Trina Dinan, lactation consultant, Letterkenny University Hospital. Picture: NW Newspix

1pm

The day progresses quickly and I am frequently bleeped to provide additional support. I enjoy the variety and can find myself in any number of locations including the recovery room, the antenatal clinic or the paediatric ward. I squeeze in a quick lunch around my workload.

2pm

I give a short talk to mothers in the antenatal clinic who have been recently diagnosed with gestational diabetes advising them of the additional benefits breastfeeding can offer them. I also outline the support we offer in hospital and following discharge and I provide additional information on antenatal harvesting of breastmilk.

4pm

I check in with each of the mothers I’ve seen earlier in the day to ensure all is going well and check if they need further support from me. I love to see their confidence grow. I also provide telephone support to mothers I have seen in hospital following their discharge.

5pm

Before my working day finishes, I catch up on administration. I go home energised and motivated by the fact that I can play a part, along with my colleagues, in enabling and empowering mothers to get their breastfeeding journeys off to a good start.

  • HSE National Breastfeeding Week (1-7 October) encourages parents to take up free expert help and celebrate rising breastfeeding rates in Ireland. For support and resource see mychild.ie

More in this section

Close up of kids hands molding colorful child's play clay Life Hack: How to clean play dough from carpets and toys, plus how use it as a cleaning tool
Smart Meter On Empty Marble Surface With Blurred Kitchen Background How can I make the most of my smart meter and can it save me money on my bills?
What's the budget looking like this month? Talk To Me: I miss the peace of my home office 
#Working LifeBreastfeedingOrganisation: #HSE
<p>Lucy Kennedy: I am 46 and I’ve never had my cholesterol checked. Picture Andres Poveda</p>

Here’s how to get a free cholesterol check next week – and why you should

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.262 s