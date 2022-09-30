Working Life: I love to see confidence grow in breastfeeding mums 

6am

I’m usually awake before my alarm goes off which gently eases me into the day ahead. I’m fortunate to have a short commute and I can drop the kids to school on the way to work.

8.30am

My working day begins with checking telephone messages and emails. I reply to mothers seeking support or requesting information and schedule appointments to see them in clinic, to provide in-person support if required.

9am

I check in with shift leaders in the neonatal unit and postnatal ward to prioritise the mothers and babies requiring additional breastfeeding support, while liaising closely with nursing and midwifery colleagues. I also check individual mums’ progress from the day before.

11am

A very important aspect of my role is to support colleagues and facilitate as much staff education and skills training as possible. This can range from a detailed conversation about a plan of care to an impromptu teaching session held on any number of topics to scheduled training updates.

Trina Dinan, lactation consultant, Letterkenny University Hospital. Picture: NW Newspix

1pm

The day progresses quickly and I am frequently bleeped to provide additional support. I enjoy the variety and can find myself in any number of locations including the recovery room, the antenatal clinic or the paediatric ward. I squeeze in a quick lunch around my workload.

2pm

I give a short talk to mothers in the antenatal clinic who have been recently diagnosed with gestational diabetes advising them of the additional benefits breastfeeding can offer them. I also outline the support we offer in hospital and following discharge and I provide additional information on antenatal harvesting of breastmilk.

4pm

I check in with each of the mothers I’ve seen earlier in the day to ensure all is going well and check if they need further support from me. I love to see their confidence grow. I also provide telephone support to mothers I have seen in hospital following their discharge.

5pm

Before my working day finishes, I catch up on administration. I go home energised and motivated by the fact that I can play a part, along with my colleagues, in enabling and empowering mothers to get their breastfeeding journeys off to a good start.