Linda Djougang: Meditating is one of the most important parts of my morning

Self-care and taking time to relax are very important to Ireland and Leinster rugby player Linda Djougang. So much so that her teammates have been known to jokingly compare her to Chamomile tea.

But her ability to take time to herself and unwind has worked in the 26-year-old's favour. Being relaxed has helped Linda's career, allowing her to get in the right mindset before big games.

“Everyone is different, but I feel like personally, it really helps me because I’m able to just conserve my energy for on the pitch. It’s something as a player, as you grow, you learn to do," says Linda.

"I think back in the day, I was not relaxed. Now, with more experience, you know how your body is, how your body functions and what gets you into the right mindset and for me, it’s being really relaxed.”

Baths, walks and taking time to meet friends all help her to prepare for high-pressure moments on the pitch.

“I do get nervous before getting on the pitch and everything but being able to control it until then is probably best,” she says.

What shape are you currently in?

I’m in good shape. I’m happy with how I am at the moment. I’m probably in better shape — mentally, physically, and emotionally — than I have been before. I’m grateful for every opportunity and so many things are happening and I’m just excited for what the future holds.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

For breakfast, if I don’t do eggs I usually go for porridge with fruits and honey or peanuts or I usually have a bowl of fruit salad. If I don’t have training in the morning, I usually have a bowl of fruit salad with yogurt.

There are definitely days when you want to treat yourself. Sometimes if there is leftover food from the night before and if I’m in the mood in the morning, I just heat that up and eat it.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love ice cream. My favourite flavour changes it depends on my mood. At the moment, I’m more salted caramel. I could eat ice cream anytime — for breakfast, for lunch, for dinner.

Do you have a morning routine?

I’m a really light sleeper so I’m always up super early — 6:30 am. I meditate for a good 15 or 20 minutes and then it's usually drinking a glass of water, brushing my teeth, taking a shower and looking at my calendar.

I’ve been meditating for a few years now. It’s something I feel has helped me. It also has given that mind space for me to think about nothing but what I’m feeling in the moment and take everything in. It has become one of my most important routines in the morning.

What would keep you awake at night?

Probably watching the stars. My friend has a telescope and we’d be very much into watching the stars when there are visible. But when they're not, I try to stay off my phone because if I’m on it, I’m never going to sleep.

How do you relax?

I have a bath. I go for coffee with someone that I haven’t seen in a while. Or I just go for a walk by myself. It’s so nice to just take time for yourself. Self-care.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

You need to look after your health. And that’s physical, mental, psychological, emotional — without your health, you’re nothing. Your health is precious so look after it.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I take a lot of time to let people in — to build that trust in people. I can be very protective of myself. Is that a bad thing?

Where is your favourite place in the world?

It will always be where your roots are because that’s what connects you to the world. It would probably be my family home back in Cameroon. You have that connection, and you have that sense of belonging.