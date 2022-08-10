Life Hack: Three cleaning hacks every pet owner should know

If you share your home with a pet then you’ve probably encountered quite a few cleaning conundrums. Whether it's fun sticking to every surface, a scent of pee that won't quite budge or a few mucky pawprints where they aren't appreciated, these methods will soon have your home looking and smelling fresh.

A hairy problem

Pet hair can get everywhere, even in rooms your four-legged friend might never venture into. If you struggle to pick up stray pet hair on a lint roller, an even better tool is probably lying in your kitchen. Pop on some rubber gloves and run them over the affected surface. All of those pesky hairs will stick to the gloves and you can easily rinse them away with water at the sink. It works really well on couch covers, bedding and carpets - all those fanric surfaces that the hair tends to cling to.

Messy puddles

Any pet owner will tell you that accidents happen, particularly when dealing with a young pet or an ageing one. For dogs and cats in particular, vinegar is great at tackling those soaked in puddles of pee that happen from time to time. Pour the vinegar on the spot as soon as you notice it. This neutralises the ammonia in pet urine, limiting the smell it causes. Next, cover the area with bicarbonate of soda to soak up any remaining moisture. After at least an hour, vacuum the area to restore it to its pre-pee glory. Bicarbonate of soda is a handy store cupboard ingredient to keep at home if you have pets. As well as helping to clear up pee, it deodorises too. If you notice soft furnishings or your carpet are holding on to a scent of dog, sprinkle some bicarbonate of soda onto it, let it sit for a few minutes, and vacuum it. It captures the smell and you'll be left with a refreshed room.

Mucky paws

Little paws can track dirt and mud through your house when they come running through the door. To keep your home muck-free, treat your pet’s feet like you’d treat your own after a walk. When you arrive home you probably wipe your shoes on a mat to knock off any dirt. While Fido probably won’t learn that trick, you should put a towel near the door before you leave with your pet so when you return you can quickly grab it and wipe their paws before they set foot inside your home. If the mucky part of your walk is a bit far away and you think the dirt might dry on by the time you get home, keep a pot of water near the door too to wash those paws thoroughly. Clean paws will lead to a cleaner home and it’s much easier than cleaning mud off your sofa.