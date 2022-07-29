Working Life: I try to get out for a short run before the rest of the house wakes

Derek Chambers, general manager, policy implementation, HSE National Mental Health Operations
Derek Chambers, general manager, policy implementation, HSE National Mental Health Operations.  Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Catherine Shanahan

7am

I try to get out for a short run before the rest of the house wakes and then it’s the usual chaos with kids — Ellen (14), William (11), and Catherine (eight) — off school for the holidays.

9am

The day begins with an online meeting with the rest of the Sharing the Vision policy implementation team. For a group who came together mid-pandemic and have had very few face-to-face meetings, we’re tight and bring a really good skills mix to the challenge of implementing a massive programme of recommendations.

The recommendations range from improving the use of digital and social media to signpost services, to ensuring people using mental health services always have an individualised care plan, through to a range of recommendations on the provision of integrated care across all of our services. In some respects, the policy will have to transform the culture of mental health service delivery and we don’t underestimate the task.

11am

Prepare for the next National Implementation Monitoring Committee meeting which usually involves a presentation from me. There’s a big focus on recruitment of health services staff as this is a real challenge to service improvement.

12pm

Check in with the wider team in Dublin. We’re part of National Mental Health Operations which means a lot of our work can be reactive to situations. Our office is also responsible for overseeing the national psychosocial response to Covid-19 and for delivering on a number of actions in Connecting for Life, the suicide prevention strategy.

1pm

Lunch is usually a sandwich or microwave soup.

3pm

More meetings, as I’m part of a number of different groups. These include the steering groups in place to develop mental health crisis response teams and the youth mental health transitions group which is looking at CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) and the wider experience of mental health services for young people, a hugely important issue.

Before finishing up, I work on urgent press queries and parliamentary questions.

6pm

After work it’s dinner with my family and football coaching. I’m involved with the local club where my son and daughters play. It’s the club’s 50th anniversary this year, so lots of events are planned.

  • Sharing the Vision – A Mental Health Policy for Everyone Implementation Plan is available at exa.mn/HSE-Mental-Health-Policy

#HSE#Working Life#Mental HealthPerson: Derek Chambers
