Natural health: What natural remedies can help keep sinus infections at bay?

I get painful sinus infections about twice a year. Sometimes they can take up to a week to clear up. What can I take to keep them at bay?

I understand your wish to find a solution — dealing with recurring sinus infections like this must be incredibly frustrating. It might well be that you have an underlying sensitivity to a particular food or food group, so if your symptoms worsen or improve in relation to specific foods, it is a good idea to eliminate these until you have entirely recovered.

Recurring infections suggest the need for additional immune support and are often linked to fatigue, stress, and lack of sleep. Begin taking vitamin C throughout the day in 500mg increments.

Echinacea is excellent for reducing the severity and duration of infection while strengthening the immune system. I usually advise using it for two weeks, then switching to another herbal remedy, and alternating between the two until symptoms are gone.

Some herbs to choose from include goldenrod, hyssop, thyme, and elderberry. You should include plenty of dark berries in your diet, along with horseradish — an excellent remedy in clearing sinusitis and catarrh.

Rest is another crucial component of healing. While taking time out from work and other responsibilities can be difficult, it is beneficial for long-term wellbeing.

During the resting phase, the body actively repairs itself and works to maintain balance of the bodily systems.

Herbal teas and vegetable broths can help you keep up your fluid intake while taking in nutrients. If you have a juicer, this is another great way to flood your body with vitamins and minerals.

I’m going to a wedding in a few weeks but feel self-conscious about my acne, which started in my 20s. I tried cutting out fried foods and sugar, but it made no difference.

Cutting out fried foods and sugar is a great start and worth continuing, even though you may not notice the difference immediately. Your digestive system plays a significant role in the health and appearance of your skin, so this is a good place to begin.

Switching to healthy foods may not work as quickly for some individuals because we need an abundance of beneficial gut flora and enzymes to absorb and utilise the nutrients from our diets.

A good-quality probiotic is a great place to start, along with a digestive enzyme supplement that includes a spectrum of enzymes.

Some foods are particularly effective when it comes to clearing up the skin. Seeds such as pumpkin, sunflower, and sesame are rich in zinc, calcium, and fatty acids — all essential for skin repair.

Eat a couple of handfuls daily as a snack, or sprinkle them over salads and meals.

Low zinc levels are linked with spots and acne. Zinc aids in the regulation of oil production in the skin and is an essential nutrient in healing and repair.

Alongside seeds, good food sources include lentils, wholegrains, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, shellfish, wheatgerm, pulses, tofu, bean sprouts, oatmeal, brown rice, and miso.

Aloe vera juice is a good remedy for the gut and the skin. You can take it internally for digestive wellbeing and apply it topically to soothe and heal. One of the best ways to make spots disappear is to make a paste of wheatgrass powder and pure aloe juice, dab it on the affected area and leave it overnight.

Taking a super greens powder internally is another great way to balance your skin and boost your digestive health.

Make sure your diet is rich in dark leafy greens and brightly coloured vegetables which contain high levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.