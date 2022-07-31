Ciara O’Sullivan: 'If I have an injury, I find it hard to sleep'

Cork Ladies’ footballer Ciara O’Sullivan is in flying form when we meet on Zoom. The 31-year-old, who has eight All-Ireland medals, and is one-quarter of a very successful set of sisters from Mourneabbey, (Róisín, Doireann and Méabh have all lined out for the Cork side over the years), is happy to talk about how she stays in shape during championship season — but she’s even happier to talk about guilty pleasures. Her favourite is the humble Cadbury Creme Egg.
“I can’t even tell you how many I could eat in a day,” she says, wide-eyed.
“Thankfully we’re coming to the stage of the year where they’re gone out of the shops again. If I go into a shop, I rarely leave without one.”
- Ciara O’Sullivan has partnered with SuperValu for its #CommunityIncludesEveryone campaign.