Natural health: Can snoring interfere with my sleep?

I partially tore my Achilles tendon two months ago. I am getting physiotherapy and making slow progress. However, I'm still wearing a walking boot and using crutches. Is there anything I can do to speed up my recovery?

Tendon healing is a frustratingly slow process. This is in part due to the formation of scar tissue, but also because rest and repair is very difficult to manage.

Glucosamine sulphate is an important natural remedy when it comes to tendon repair, along with organic sulphur in the form of methyl sulphonyl methane (MSM). Glucosamine sulphate provides the elements necessary to repair cartilage, tendons, and ligaments, while MSM assists in microscopic tissue repair and acts as an anti-inflammatory.

Solgar’s Glucosamine MSM Complex costs €23.99 for 60 tablets from Here’s Health (www.hereshealth.ie; 021-4278101), and is shellfish free for those who have allergies or prefer not to consume animal products. This complex also contains ginger root and white willow bark, which should help with circulation and pain relief respectively.

Your physiotherapist will likely have recommended topical products to help reduce inflammation and pain.

Ice is not advised for this type of injury as it can cause further stiffness in the tendon, however, you can use a menthol-based product to achieve topical relief and help to loosen the tendon fibres.

Here's Health (details earlier) also stocks Optima’s Glucosamine Joint Complex gel, which utilises glucosamine, MSM, devil's claw, menthol, and warming essential oils to improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and encourage tissue repair. A 125ml tube costs €14.20.

Keep up the good work with physio and rest — patience is definitely key when it comes to healing your Achilles tendon!





I woke myself up recently because I was snoring so loudly. I'm worried that snoring is affecting my quality of sleep. What would you recommend?

Your snoring will likely be impacting the quality of your sleep experience. As we all know, a good night’s sleep is crucial to our general wellbeing — both physically and mentally.

Neversnore from Higher Nature (€11.60 for 30 tablets from dolanschemist.ie) is a unique blend of enzymes and herbs formulated to assist with the breakdown of mucous in the nasal passage. Neversnore combines protease, bromelain and cellulose enzymes together with sage leaf extract, Acerola fruit extract, fenugreek seed and elderflower.

The excess mucous associated with snoring is typically linked with inflammation within the body. While some individuals are prone to snoring based on the physiology of their nasal passages, for many sufferers the solution can be as simple as a few dietary tweaks to reduce inflammation.

Getting plenty of antioxidant foods will help to clear free radicals that cause deterioration and damage to mucous membranes and help to reduce inflammation. Choose fruits and vegetables that are brightly coloured, such as carrots, capsicum, berries, and tomatoes.

Cutting back on meat and dairy can help some people, particularly where there is a sensitivity or intolerance involved. Patrick Holford of the Institute of Optimum Nutrition found that meat-eaters were far more likely to have a snoring problem than vegetarians.

Opting for whole foods and favouring a wide range of fruits and vegetables is a sure-fire way to reduce inflammation and increase your antioxidant intake. While grains, dairy, and meat can be inflammatory, preparation can make a world of difference to how the body reacts.



Sprouted and ancient whole grains are preferable over hybridised and highly processed grains. Dairy is typically far more digestible and less likely to trigger inflammation when it is fermented — such as homemade yoghurts, cheeses, and kefir. Grass-fed organic meat is a good option — even better if you can source game meats and choose long and slow cooking methods over fast and fried.

If you are carrying extra weight, then this is another factor that needs to be addressed to reduce the incidence of snoring. 20-30 minutes a day of brisk walking is enough to get the blood and lymph moving, and increase your oxygen uptake.