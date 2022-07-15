Working Life: Together we plan how the client can improve their wellbeing

7.30am

I wake up next to our dog Joey who is not too impressed with being disturbed, he wanders into the garden while I have breakfast with my daughter Keelin (17). She heads to her summer job and I take Joey for a quick walk before heading into work.

9am

My day generally starts with a scan of my post and email, as I make a list of tasks in order of priority for the day. Then it’s straight into client appointments. Social Prescribing involves supporting people to access community resources. The service involves up to six consultations with the client. Our motto is ‘it’s not what’s the matter with you, it’s what matters to you’.

Together we make a plan for how the client can improve their wellbeing. This might include joining a social group, taking up a new activity, returning to a previous hobby, starting an educational course, or accessing statutory or voluntary services. Part of the process involves a wellbeing assessment at the first and final appointment, and the highlight of my job is seeing people realise how much better they feel after the service.

1pm

Lunchtime with colleagues in the staff room. A great time to unwind in the middle of the day.

Irish Examiner Working Life- Eithne Foley, North Cork social prescriber for the HSE is based at Le Cheile Family Resource Centre, Mallow Co Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins

Afternoon

After my final client appointment, I consult with the Mallow Community health worker about upcoming activities she is running. Social Prescribing is a fantastic way of bringing together the many HSE-funded services and voluntary groups that are available in the community. My role covers North Cork and the funding is mainstreamed by the HSE. I take referrals from GPs, public health nurses, community mental health teams, primary care p ractitioners, as well as self-referrals. Before I go home, I contact the referrals I received that day, introducing myself and the service and making appointments.

5pm

Home to dinner of very hot chicken fajitas made by my son Jamie (16) who has just finished his Junior Cert.

6pm

I take a walk in the garden and try to reach 10,000 steps while I phone my eldest daughter Alannah (21) who is based in Luxembourg, as part of an Erasmus year abroad. followed by yoga in a local hall.

9pm

Love Island time. Not necessarily what I would choose to be watching, but with two teenagers in the house – if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.