Working Life: The morning routine at home is followed with military precision

6.30am

The routine is followed with military precision: I’m up first, dog out for a walk, make kids’ lunches, wake them for school. By 8am we are all heading in different directions. My husband Seamus drops Fiadh (3), Rian (6), Caoimhe (9) to creche and school. It’s all a bit mad, but fairly streamlined.

8.30am

After coffee and an email trawl, we discuss 30-50 potential lung cancer cases at a thoracic oncology/lung cancer multidisciplinary team meeting. I chair the meeting as I am the current lung cancer lead in CUH.

10am

I’m co-chair of Cancer Trials Ireland (CTI) Gynae cancer trial group. We get a lot of clinical trial proposals from pharma and from international trial groups and colleagues, so I grab half an hour to review some of those and assess their suitability for Irish patients.

10.30am

We have a meeting of the UCC Cancer Trial Group which links the clinical trials departments at CUH, Bon Secours, and University Hospital Waterford. We all work together and spend the next hour discussing – virtually and in-person – clinical trial updates and what new trials are open that might suit our patients. There are 30 trials open at any one time to Irish patients. During Covid, we worked with our international colleagues to find ways to continue these clinical trials.

12 noon

Virtual meeting with CTI to discuss development of the new Irish Molecular Tumour Board. This national board examines identified mutations within cancers and recommends novel targeted treatments for those not responding to standard therapies. We are increasingly finding mutations in cancer and interpreting them can be challenging.

1.30pm

After grabbing some lunch, I head to see patients on the wards or to meet with their family members. Then it’s straight to the Orchid Centre at CUH for my outpatient clinic where I see patients with lung and gynaecological cancers, which include ovarian, cervical and womb cancer.

5.30pm

I aim to leave for home after a sweep of emails. Dinner, homework and taxiing kids around awaits.