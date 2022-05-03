Working Life: I try to squeeze in a game of Wordle before starting work

7am

The alarm goes off and I shower, have breakfast, feed the dog, Oscar, and try to squeeze in a game of Wordle before starting work.

8am

I head out to collect equipment from the health centre in Limerick city and then travel to South Limerick where I deliver pulmonary rehabilitation classes. A pulmonary rehabilitation programme aims to improve quality of life and manage symptoms for those living with chronic lung conditions, and is proven to improve breathlessness, health status and exercise tolerance in stable patients with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder).

It also helps reduce hospitalisation among patients who have had a recent exacerbation of COPD and can lead to a reduction in symptoms of anxiety and depression. The programme consists of an exercise class and an education session. This service is now being delivered in a community setting, with the aim to increase access to services*, nearer to home, for those with chronic lung conditions.

9am

I set up the community hall and prepare for the first class. It starts at 9.30am and runs for an hour. I then educate the class on relevant topics such as managing shortness of breath or inhaler technique. Pulmonary rehabilitation classes are delivered in line with current national and international guidelines, reflecting current best practice recommendations.

11am

A second exercise class gets underway. An hour later, I gather up my equipment and travel back to the health centre, where I follow up on my emails and administrative bits and pieces.

1pm

Time for lunch and a catch up with my colleagues.

2pm

I attend a chronic disease management respiratory team meeting where there are lots of exciting developments, as we are in the process of establishing a new community respiratory service.

6pm

I have dinner, followed by a walk with Oscar and my fiancée Daniel as we catch up on our day.

8pm

I am completing my PhD at the University of Limerick which aims to optimise physical activity in people with cystic fibrosis. I study for a couple of hours, before heading off to bed around 10.30pm.