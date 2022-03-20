Natural Health: How to relieve symptoms of an enlarged prostate 

Is there a natural product for enlarged prostate that you could recommend?

When the prostate becomes enlarged or swollen, it typically impacts urinary flow since the prostate gland surrounds the urethra. Saw Palmetto aids in the relaxation of smooth muscle cells in the prostate gland, which helps reduce swelling and alleviate the symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate.

A. Vogel has formulated Saw Palmetto oil to help relieve the symptoms of an enlarged prostate. Simply take 10-15 drops in 30ml of water twice daily (a shot glass or egg cup is a good size for this dosage). The formulation is available from health stores, where 50ml costs €13.65.

Pumpkin seeds are another valuable natural product for prostate health since they are high in vitamin E and zinc, essential nutrients for male reproductive and urinary health. You can simply add the raw or toasted seeds to your diet and use pumpkin seed oil as a dressing for salads.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) can occur when cells in the prostate gland increase in number, leading to restricted urinary flow and a feeling of pressure in the bladder. Saw Palmetto and pumpkin seeds/seed oil can help to ease BPH symptoms.

Lycopene is an antioxidant nutrient thought to play a significant role in protecting against prostate cancer since it works by decreasing PSA levels. It is abundant in cooked tomato products (tomato paste, tomato puree, and even tomato sauce). A 2014 British study found that men who consumed 10 or more servings of cooked or raw tomato products every week could reduce their prostate cancer risk by 18%.

I’m in my early 20s and have noticed a lot of whiteheads appearing around my nose and forehead. What would you suggest?

Most holistic practitioners view the skin as a mirror of our intestinal health. This is why they often prefer to treat skin issues internally rather than by applying external remedies.

There isn’t a specific link between particular foods and whiteheads. However, eating whole foods, especially local seasonal produce, drinking plenty of water and avoiding overly processed and refined foods will certainly support skin health.

Leafy greens are a valuable addition to the diet due to their high mineral content — although not everyone can munch their way through plates of spinach and kale. One clever way to increase consumption is to make a green smoothie, using one loosely packed cup of greens, one to two cups of water, and one cup of fruit. When blended, the fruit flavour masks that of the greens, and the maceration ensures the nutrients are highly bioavailable.

Supporting intestinal flora by eating the right kind of foods and including probiotics (either through supplementation or fermented foods - kefir, kombucha, traditional yogurt, sauerkraut and miso) is a great place to start.

As your skin is the largest organ of elimination, it is wise to support your other elimination organs, especially your liver. Herbs such as dandelion root, burdock root, and milk thistle are excellent choices to help clear the skin and cleanse the liver. You can usually find these in capsule or tincture form – or ask a herbalist to prepare a blend for you if you can’t find these three. Burdock, in particular, has an affinity for clearing the skin, so if you are unable to find a blend, then choose this single herb.

Seeds such as pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower contain a number of essential nutrients - zinc, calcium and fatty acids, to name but a few - can also help heal the skin. Eat a couple of handfuls daily as a snack, sprinkled over salads and meals, or you can use a cold-pressed oil and add it to your smoothies.

Topically, try applying a paste made from wheatgrass or barley grass powder with a little water or aloe juice. Apply this in the evening before bed and allow the paste to dry to help reduce inflammation and heal the spots. Adding wheatgrass or barley grass powder to a daily smoothie is also an excellent way to improve your skin from the inside out.