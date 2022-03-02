Life Hack: How to use shaving foam to clean upholstery, remove carpet stains and more

If you've only been using shaving foam with a razor, prepare to be impressed by these four hacks
Life Hack: How to use shaving foam to clean upholstery, remove carpet stains and more

Massage it into stains or use it to keep your mirrors clear, no matter how steamy it gets

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Revive your sofa or car seat 

Pale fabric sofas look great when they’re first bought but as the years go by they become tarnished by stains, dye transfer from clothes, and spills. One hack that has been getting much attention in recent weeks in cleaning groups on Facebook involves shaving foam. Users have been sharing before and after photos of couches that have been brought back from the brink by the simple trick.

Cover the fabric you want to clean in a layer of shaving foam - any brand will do as long as it’s white. Leave it to sit on the sofa for at least 20 minutes or up to an hour for tougher marks. Use a damp cloth to wipe away the foam, scrubbing any stubborn stains as you go. Once the foam has been completely removed, leave it to dry overnight.

The results are remarkable, and it can be used to spot-treat areas rather than treat an entire piece of furniture if you prefer - ideal for high-traffic areas like armrests that can become grubby over time. This technique can also be used on dirty car seats by following the same steps: perfect for removing muddy marks and the general stains that can gather over time.

Clean your carpet 

Much like our couches, pale carpets show the signs of wear and tear pretty quickly and can look filthy if people have been bringing muck and mud through the house. To save yourself the expense of a professional deep-clean, first reach for the shaving foam. Similar to the sofa trick, cover the area you want to clean with shaving foam, massaging it in, and leave it for up to an hour. Wipe it off with a damp cloth or use a toothbrush to scrub at more ingrained marks. Repeat if necessary and leave it to air dry. This is also great for any spills and stains.

Keep mirrors fog-free 

This is probably one of the best-known uses of shaving foam - other than for actual shaving, of course. You can clean bathroom mirrors with shaving foam to get a shiny finish which also prevents the mirror from fogging up after a steamy shower. Lather the foam and spread it on the mirror. Leave it for one minute before removing it with a clean, dry towel. Now you can immediately use a mirror no matter how much steam is in the room.

Bathroom odours 

While you’re in the bathroom, you might notice an unwelcome odour. If you detect a hint of urine in the air, the shaving foam can remove that too. Use it to clean the exterior of the toilet, from the floor to the seat. It is particularly good at cleaning grout, which can harbour unsavoury scents too. Just cover the floor around the toilet with shaving foam and scrub it away for a much nicer atmosphere.

Read More

Life Hack: How to deep clean your dishwasher and rid it of stinks and grime

More in this section

Asian young woman suffering from allergies to cat's fur and sneezes. Attractive beautiful girl use laptop computer work from hom Ask Pete the Vet: Why is my dog eating poop and how can I stop him?
Part of dishwasher filter in male hand Life Hack: How to deep clean your dishwasher and rid it of stinks and grime
Grab the kettlebells: Greg O'Shea's full-body workout to tone up Grab the kettlebells: Greg O'Shea's full-body workout to tone up
#Life Hacks
<p>There is some evidence that the practice of yoga and meditation may help improve lung health, reduce viral susceptibility and speed the recovery from acute respiratory infections </p>

How to get back into exercise after having Covid-19

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices