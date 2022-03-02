Life Hack: How to use shaving foam to clean upholstery, remove carpet stains and more

Revive your sofa or car seat

Pale fabric sofas look great when they’re first bought but as the years go by they become tarnished by stains, dye transfer from clothes, and spills. One hack that has been getting much attention in recent weeks in cleaning groups on Facebook involves shaving foam. Users have been sharing before and after photos of couches that have been brought back from the brink by the simple trick.

Cover the fabric you want to clean in a layer of shaving foam - any brand will do as long as it’s white. Leave it to sit on the sofa for at least 20 minutes or up to an hour for tougher marks. Use a damp cloth to wipe away the foam, scrubbing any stubborn stains as you go. Once the foam has been completely removed, leave it to dry overnight.

The results are remarkable, and it can be used to spot-treat areas rather than treat an entire piece of furniture if you prefer - ideal for high-traffic areas like armrests that can become grubby over time. This technique can also be used on dirty car seats by following the same steps: perfect for removing muddy marks and the general stains that can gather over time.

Clean your carpet

Much like our couches, pale carpets show the signs of wear and tear pretty quickly and can look filthy if people have been bringing muck and mud through the house. To save yourself the expense of a professional deep-clean, first reach for the shaving foam. Similar to the sofa trick, cover the area you want to clean with shaving foam, massaging it in, and leave it for up to an hour. Wipe it off with a damp cloth or use a toothbrush to scrub at more ingrained marks. Repeat if necessary and leave it to air dry. This is also great for any spills and stains.

Keep mirrors fog-free

This is probably one of the best-known uses of shaving foam - other than for actual shaving, of course. You can clean bathroom mirrors with shaving foam to get a shiny finish which also prevents the mirror from fogging up after a steamy shower. Lather the foam and spread it on the mirror. Leave it for one minute before removing it with a clean, dry towel. Now you can immediately use a mirror no matter how much steam is in the room.

Bathroom odours

While you’re in the bathroom, you might notice an unwelcome odour. If you detect a hint of urine in the air, the shaving foam can remove that too. Use it to clean the exterior of the toilet, from the floor to the seat. It is particularly good at cleaning grout, which can harbour unsavoury scents too. Just cover the floor around the toilet with shaving foam and scrub it away for a much nicer atmosphere.