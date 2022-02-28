Working Life: I love going to the beach for a 30-minute 'breathe and meditate' yoga session

7am

As a morning person, I’m straight out of bed once the alarm goes off.

8am

I’m currently working from home. As a health promotion and improvement officer, a lot of my work focuses on being a Stop Smoking advisor to clients and HSE staff who want to quit smoking. Due to Covid-19, all clients are contacted via phone for now, rather than a face-to-face service.

9am

I’m mentoring a team of new Stop Smoking advisors and we all join a video call at 9am. Throughout the day, with the client’s consent, the trainee advisors listen in on my consultations and afterwards we chat about how it went. It helps them understand how hard it can be for people to quit, but also the great benefits people feel when they succeed.

9.30am

I phone my first client referred to the Stop Smoking Service by her respiratory nurse. Often clients have underlying conditions, for example, diabetes/cardiac condition/ respiratory issues, and are dealing with more than just an addiction. Being able to pick up the phone to a dietician or a community group allows me to source other important supports for them. For now, I tell my client about the HSE Stop Smoking programme and ask about current smoking habits, past quit attempts and current readiness to quit. We discuss nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), withdrawal symptoms and a possible quit date.

1pm

Time to grab a bite to eat and a walk.

1.30pm

I have a video call with colleagues on the Tobacco Team to go through Tobacco Free Campus support work we are doing with a local mental health service. Supporting them to change their outdoor environment by creating a smoke-free space really helps those trying to quit.

4pm

I close my laptop and head for a run around my local park followed by dinner.

6.30pm

Starting work early means I have time to enjoy evenings. I love going to the beach for a 30-minute 'breathe and meditate' session with a yoga group. This gives me time to reflect on the day and get ready to offer the best possible service to my clients tomorrow.