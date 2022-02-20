Natural health: How to treat vaginal dryness naturally

I went through menopause in my late 40s and have since needed a lubricant whenever I have sex. Is there a natural product you could recommend?

Vaginal dryness is a common issue for women around menopause. Several natural topical products can help with lubrication, but you can also support your body through dietary additions.

We often reach for sugar-free and fat-free items thinking that we are doing the right thing, but we end up unwittingly swapping out healthy nutrients for chemical additives.

Low-fat diets are often a precursor to dryness — the skin, mouth, eyes, and internal membranes — and eating plenty of wholefoods is a good start.

The simplest topical lubricant with long-term benefits for restoring lubrication is to insert a vitamin E capsule into your vagina. Use one capsule daily, preferably each night before bed.

This is a solution that can help with dryness and thinning of the vaginal tissues. You will need to use vitamin E for three months to experience long-term benefits.

Vitamin D taken orally is another fat-soluble supplement that can help to decrease vaginal dryness. Ensure you are getting enough essential fatty acids in your diet by including lots of nuts, seeds, fatty fruits, and adding oils to your salads and smoothies.

Chia seeds, or a pre-blended oil supplement such as Udo’s oil, are excellent sources of these essential fatty acids.

You can also make your own seed blend by combining chia, flax, sunflower, almonds, pumpkin, etc. Buy them whole and grind at home rather than purchasing pre-ground blends as the oils they contain are delicate and quickly turn rancid if heated or exposed to light.

The Chinese herb, dong quai, has long been regarded as a female tonic due to its adaptogenic (balancing) effect on the female reproductive system. Not only does it provide some relief from menopausal symptoms, but it also works to increase vaginal lubrication and libido.

If you use condoms, then oils and oil-based lubricants are not suitable. ‘Yes’, a water-based organic lubricant, is available from Holland & Barrett stores, €8.75 for 50mls, and is free from petrochemicals, hormones, and parabens.

I burned the back of my hand with hot oil about six weeks ago. The wound has healed, but the skin is still red and tender. What would you suggest?

Most burn-related remedies need to be applied as soon as the injury occurs, but there are some natural solutions to help with sensitivity, redness, and scarring.

Lavender essential oil is well known for its ability to treat fresh burns, but it can also help with the tenderness and redness longer-term. Dilute the oil in a base oil (olive, avocado, apricot kernel, argan, or jojoba are all good) at a rate of 1ml per 50ml and apply to the affected area. You can also use a ready-made lavender balm or lotion.

Aloe vera is another natural remedy with a reputation for treating all manner of fresh burns. It also helps with the long-term healing and repair process. Aloe vera helps to reduce scarring, relieve pain and inflammation, and prevent infection.

Recovery from a burn depends on the cause, location, and severity of the burn. When the burn is on your hand, it is difficult to avoid any movements and activities that might slow the healing process.

Bathroom cabinet remedies to have on hand for first-degree burns include pure aloe vera gel (apply as needed); chamomile tea bags (brew up a strong infusion, add ice cubes to quickly cool and dilute, soak the wound dressing in this brew and wrap on the area); lavender essential oil (can be applied neat to a mild burn — helps to prevent scarring), and calendula cream (applied to skin to reduce swelling and prevent infection).