Natural health: What can I do to reduce my coffee craving? 

My coffee intake has gone through the roof since I started working from home — I’m drinking about five cups a day. It’s got to the point that I want to have a coffee as soon as I wake up. Is there a natural remedy I could take to reduce this craving?

It can be difficult to wean yourself back when your coffee intake creeps up, and white-knuckle withdrawal is not for everyone, A much more sustainable long-term approach is to plan your caffeine reduction by breaking it down into manageable steps.

You can even take it week by week — set yourself an end goal, say two cups of coffee a day, and then reduce from five cups to four and after a week you can cut down to three, another week and you are at your goal of two daily coffees.

Make sure you drink plenty of water as your body rebalances itself, and avoid replacing your coffee with another caffeine source.

Herbal teas can be very beneficial, but don’t have the same ‘kick’ that coffee provides. My favourite nourishing and hearty coffee substitute are medicinal mushroom blends. These double as a substitute and a natural remedy. Chaga, lion’s mane, and turkey tail are both good substitutes — chaga has that rich dark colour too. Reishi is quite bitter, so if you are craving the bitterness of the coffee bean, this may be a good choice. In taking daily medicinal mushroom brews, you will be nourishing your adrenals and supporting your immune system and brain. If you can find dual extracted blends (usually extracted into water and alcohol to draw out the active constituents) then this is ideal for a full-bodied tonic.

Black coffee has been shown to be preferable over coffee with additives when it comes to health benefits. Sugar can be switched out for honey, maple syrup, or monk fruit. Any dairy you are consuming should ideally be full-fat and organic, If you are not using dairy, there are plenty of healthy non-dairy substitutes available.

A significant aspect of the coffee-drinking ritual is just that – the habit or ritual of a coffee. Coffee is not only a habit in our morning routines, but is also linked with the workplace and social interaction when we are out and about. This is where mushroom blends can help to fill the space while caring for your body and mind.

My teenage daughter often feels overwhelmed, particularly around exam time. What would you suggest?

The one thing that will likely help the most for your daughter is probably the one thing that she may be struggling with — a good night’s sleep. Sleep is essential for brain health, memory, and mental acuity, for regulating our emotional wellbeing and managing stress levels.

If your daughter begins by focusing on her sleep, this will be a good start in managing her feelings of overwhelm. Try these simple tips to help: excluding technology for two hours before bedtime, establishing a nightly routine and sticking to it, and having a set time to get up and go to bed each day.

Yerba mate (Ilex paraguariensis) is a herbal tea that is often recommended for students who are preparing for exams as it appears to stimulate the brain by aiding recall and clear thinking while soothing nerves and balancing the immune system. Not only is it thought to improve concentration, but this traditional South American tea does not interfere with sleep.

Your daughter may also benefit from the well-known Bach Flower essence combination, Rescue Remedy. This preparation is often used to help with stress, anxiety, and panic attacks. All she needs to do is place four drops under the tongue up to four times daily during times of overwhelm and before stressful events such as exams.