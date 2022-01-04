How to protect your newborn from Covid-19 - and the red flags to look out for in babies

While family members and friends will be eager to see the little one, Dr Lynch advises parents restrict visitors and keep it to one household per visit max 
Loving Mother Cuddling Sleeping Newborn Baby Son Over Shoulder

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 16:44
Nicole Glennon

A Cork doctor has taken to TikTok to share advice on how parents can best protect their newborn babies from Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Dr Niamh Lynch, a consultant paediatrician, said one of the questions she is fielding regularly from parents and guardians of newborn babies at the moment is "how do I protect my newborn baby from Covid-19?"

“There are a couple of things I would advise that will protect your baby not only from Covid-19 but from other respiratory illnesses all well that can be quite serious,” she said.

“First of all, I would restrict visitors to close friends and close relatives.” 

Dr Niamh Lynch shared the advice on TikTok
Dr Niamh Lynch shared the advice on TikTok

Dr Lynch said she recommends parents and guardians restrict visits to one household at a time “I wouldn’t have granny and grandad and aunty Mary all coming to visit at the same time,” she said.

The consultant paediatrician also advised parents and guardians to ask visitors to take an antigen test before visiting their newborn.

“Ask them not to come and visit if they have symptoms of fever or cough or runny nose,” she added.

Finally, Dr Lynch said parents or guardians shouldn’t be afraid to make it known that they don’t want visitors holding their baby at time time.

Covid-19 - The red flags to look out for in babies 

  • A persistent high temperature 
  • Coughing so much it interferes with feeding 
  • Rapid breathing - Dr Lynch advises you count how much the tummy moves up and down in one minute. For a 6 month old baby that should be 30-60 breaths per minute 
  • Working hard to breathe - Wheezing, sucking in of the chest wall with each breath 
  • Dry nappies - a sign of dehydration 
  • Lethargy - drowsiness or lack of interest in surroundings 
  • The HSE advises parents or guardians call 999 or 112 if your baby is under 3 months old and has a high temperature (38 degrees Celsius or more). Phone your GP if your baby is aged 3 to 6 months and has a high temperature.

<p>“Movement encourages the natural healing function of the body — if you rest, you rust," says rheumatologist and chronic pain specialist, Dr Daniel Lewis</p>

