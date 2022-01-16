Brian Keane: ‘Small, consistent changes are the secret to success’

There’s nothing like the beginning of a new year to inspire change, but Galway-based fitness coach Brian Keane is not a fan of January’s close relationship with quick fixes.

The former primary school teacher, who is also a sports nutritionist and strength and conditioning coach, says the best advice he can give anyone looking to lose weight and improve their overall health is to make gradual changes.

“Don’t start going to the gym five days a week - go twice a week, maybe three,” he says.

“And don’t go from eating whatever you want to only allowing yourself porridge for dinner and salad for dinner.”

Keane, who has nearly a quarter of a million followers on TikTok alongside a podcast with some 360 episodes to date, says the secret to success is “starting small”.

“Make small, gradual changes, and if you do that consistently over time, the weight will fall off,” he promises.

The 34-year-old already has two books to his name, The Fitness Mindset and Rewire Your Mindset, with his third book landing just in time for those hopping on the New Year’s resolution buzz.

But, he says his latest book is all about making sustainable, lasting changes - there are no quick fixes here.

“It’s for people who are sick of dieting, sick of doing something for a few weeks and then bouncing back to their old ways,” he says.

“The book is about finding a plan and mindset that you can adopt into your own lifestyle and will work for you - long term.”

The Keane Edge: Mastering the Mindset for Real, Lasting Fat-Loss by Brian Keane is out now.

What shape are you in?

I’m in pretty good shape. I’ve been working out five days every week for the past 20 years.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

A typical day of eating for me would be very clean. I keep it varied and balanced. A lot of vegetables, potatoes, plants and meat or fish. I don’t eat fast food or takeout — ever.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Chocolate. I was on the Quality Street buzz over Christmas.

What would keep you awake at night?

Normally anxiety about what I have to do the next day.

How do you relax?

Spending time with family and friends. All of my downtime is spent with either my six-year-old daughter Holly, my partner, my mum, my sister or my best friends.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Cristiano Ronaldo - a hard worker and dedicated. I have posters of him in my office.

What is your favourite smell?

A Sunday roast.

When is the last time you cried?

The last time I did the negative visualisation technique I have in my second book. When I use that I usually cry because I imagine going to loved ones’ funerals. It’s a really good technique for not taking the people in your life for granted and making sure you’re really present with the people you care about.

What traits do you least like in others?

Rudeness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I overthink. It’s brilliant at times because I can get a lot of stuff done, but it can lead to sleepless nights if you don’t have it under control. I sign off social media and disconnect from work at 6pm - that helps a lot.

What would cheer up your day?

My daughter Holly.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

A little bit - I’ve switched to an electric car.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Successful people do what they have to do regardless of how they feel.’ I get up and I do what I have to do and don’t wait to feel motivated.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

As long as I’ve got my family around me, it doesn’t really matter where I am.