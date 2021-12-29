Life Hack: Deep-clean carpet hacks that actually work on four common stains

Coffee

Nothing pops against a beige carpet quite like the dark brown calling card of coffee. The trick is to act quickly once the caffeine hits the pile. First, dry the area by blotting at it with a dry white towel. If it is a considerable stain, change to a fresh cloth once the one you are using becomes saturated to ensure you're not spreading the mark. This should remove much of the liquid, but the remainder will need to be treated. Mix some vinegar, water, and a non-bleach detergent and fill a spray bottle. Spray this on the affected area, rinse it, and repeat as often as necessary.

Wine

Red wine seems to be drawn like a magnet to pale carpets. If you're staring at a burgundy blemish, blot the spill with a damp cloth or paper towel to remove as much wine as possible from the carpet. Add a tablespoon of dish soap and a tablespoon of white vinegar to two cups of warm water. Pour a small bit of the mixture directly onto the stain and blot at it with a white cloth until the stain is removed. Rinse by spraying water or with a water-soaked sponge.

Vomit

Whether it's kids with upset stomachs or adults fighting a bug, sometimes vomit ends up on our carpets. If you're faced with a less-than-enjoyable cleaning taste, here's what you need to do. Remove as much excess vomit as possible and sprinkle baking soda/bicarbonate of soda or cornstarch on the stain. This will soak up much of the residue. Let it sit on the stain for 15 minutes before you vacuum the area. Next, mix one tablespoon of dish soap with one tablespoon of white vinegar with two cups of warm water. Sponge the stain with this solution and blot it until the liquid is absorbed. Then blot with cold water before blotting it dry

Pet pee

Owners of dogs and cats, particularly young ones, know too well the struggle of toilet training a four-legged friend. In the early days there will be accidents and it helps to know the best way to clean up the mess. Blot up the initial mess with a paper towel or a dry cloth. Repeat this until the carpet is as dry to the touch as possible. If your pet's pee has had time to dry in, treat it with a mixture of water and laundry detergent in a spray bottle. Allow it to soak into the stain for a few minutes before blotting, rinsing with warm water and repeating if necessary. To neutralise an odour, mix white wine vinegar with water and spray it on the stain. Let it soak in before blotting until the stain is gone and the area is dry.