Paul Galvin: ‘Balance in life has always been a challenge for me’

Former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin is a man of many talents, chief among them is his creativity.
“Creativity sometimes comes alive at night and I jump out of bed to make a note or send an email," he says.
The 42-year-old admits that sometimes he can find it hard to strike the right balance between work and play.
"Balance in life has always been a challenge for me," he says.
"If I zone in on something, I can over-do it to the point where I lose enjoyment in it."
His latest project, a sportswear collection for Keohane Athletic Club, is named after Joe Keohane, a former Kerry player and manager.
Born out of Galvin’s interest in historical research, the clothing pays homage to great footballers and cultural figures who he believes should not be resigned to history.
The goal of the collection, says Galvin, is to "honour memory and past achievements”.
I feel great. Physically I’m still at my playing weight. I run regularly but over shorter times and distances, between mid and high intensities. This saves me time and suits my body. I can’t think of anything less appealing than running at the same half pace for an hour straight.
I love salad, vegetables and sushi which helps. I cut the fat from all meats. Eating little and often suits me best.
Snack bars, O’Donnells crisps and Indian food.
Meditation, readingGoogle Maps street-views, Netflix, research and design work, visiting retail stores, having a coffee.
I always find it difficult to answer this as I don’t know how you define a hero. Roy Keane, Zinedine Zidane, Mick O’Dwyer, and Ronan O’Gara - all have a quality of conviction in themselves, so that’s probably what I admire in them. It takes a lot of courage to be true to yourself and I feel these guys are. Micko’s courage, vision and longevity are inspirational.
I don’t have a great sense of smell. Maybe petrol.
Probably the recent birth of my daughter Elin. The return of sport and full stadia has been emotional but not tearful.
I find it off-putting if someone is all talk. To me, listening is much more important and interesting than talking.
Yes. I never pray for anything in return, I just think it’s important to give thanks regularly, that way I believe you will be looked after when the time comes, and you need help.
Waking up, my two daughters, my wife, coffee, sport, a chance to read, birds, nature. Lots of little things bring me enjoyment and I think that is the key to having a good life.
Yes. I studied climate change and society as part of my geography degree nearly 20 years ago, so I’ve always been aware of my personal responsibility.
When environmentalists and commentators speak out about being too late in our actions or reactions to climate change, I think they are right. This was a serious issue when I was in college 20 years ago.
I don’t buy electronic gadgets. I don’t use much electricity in general. I repair and reuse clothing and I recycle waste.
‘Either hand is the upper hand.’ It’s a lyric from a Drake song called. It works for me on many levels.
Anywhere I can find silence. An empty church, early morning views over New York from the Bowery Hotel. Hotels, galleries, museums like Tate Modern and the Design Museum in London are great. I’m comfortable in my own company.