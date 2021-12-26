Paul Galvin: ‘Balance in life has always been a challenge for me’

Former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin is a man of many talents, chief among them is his creativity.

“Creativity sometimes comes alive at night and I jump out of bed to make a note or send an email," he says.

The 42-year-old admits that sometimes he can find it hard to strike the right balance between work and play.

"Balance in life has always been a challenge for me," he says.

"If I zone in on something, I can over-do it to the point where I lose enjoyment in it."

His latest project, a sportswear collection for Keohane Athletic Club, is named after Joe Keohane, a former Kerry player and manager.

Born out of Galvin’s interest in historical research, the clothing pays homage to great footballers and cultural figures who he believes should not be resigned to history.

The goal of the collection, says Galvin, is to "honour memory and past achievements”.

See: keohaneathleticclub.com.

What shape are you in?

I feel great. Physically I’m still at my playing weight. I run regularly but over shorter times and distances, between mid and high intensities. This saves me time and suits my body. I can’t think of anything less appealing than running at the same half pace for an hour straight.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I love salad, vegetables and sushi which helps. I cut the fat from all meats. Eating little and often suits me best.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Snack bars, O’Donnells crisps and Indian food.

How do you relax?

Meditation, reading The New York Times, Google Maps street-views, Netflix, research and design work, visiting retail stores, having a coffee.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I always find it difficult to answer this as I don’t know how you define a hero. Roy Keane, Zinedine Zidane, Mick O’Dwyer, and Ronan O’Gara - all have a quality of conviction in themselves, so that’s probably what I admire in them. It takes a lot of courage to be true to yourself and I feel these guys are. Micko’s courage, vision and longevity are inspirational.

What is your favourite smell?

I don’t have a great sense of smell. Maybe petrol.

When is the last time you cried?

Probably the recent birth of my daughter Elin. The return of sport and full stadia has been emotional but not tearful.

What traits do you least like in others?

I find it off-putting if someone is all talk. To me, listening is much more important and interesting than talking.

Do you pray?

Yes. I never pray for anything in return, I just think it’s important to give thanks regularly, that way I believe you will be looked after when the time comes, and you need help.

What would cheer up your day?

Waking up, my two daughters, my wife, coffee, sport, a chance to read, birds, nature. Lots of little things bring me enjoyment and I think that is the key to having a good life.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

Yes. I studied climate change and society as part of my geography degree nearly 20 years ago, so I’ve always been aware of my personal responsibility.

When environmentalists and commentators speak out about being too late in our actions or reactions to climate change, I think they are right. This was a serious issue when I was in college 20 years ago.

What steps do you take to protect the environment?

I don’t buy electronic gadgets. I don’t use much electricity in general. I repair and reuse clothing and I recycle waste.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Either hand is the upper hand.’ It’s a lyric from a Drake song called Nonstop. It works for me on many levels.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Anywhere I can find silence. An empty church, early morning views over New York from the Bowery Hotel. Hotels, galleries, museums like Tate Modern and the Design Museum in London are great. I’m comfortable in my own company.