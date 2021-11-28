Natural health: Boost memory with rosemary infusion

I’ve noticed that my 82-year-old mum’s short-term memory has started to diminish. She has a tendency to forget where she’s left the hall-door keys or to repeat the same story over and over. Otherwise, she is fit and well. What would you recommend?

There are a number of everyday small things your mum can do to keep her brain agile.

Getting her blood pressure checked is a good place to start. Dr Michael Valenzuela of the University of NSW’s Regenerative Neuroscience Group (author of Maintain Your Brain) says: “The number one thing a person can do to prevent dementia is to have their blood pressure checked regularly and if it is high, take measures to bring it under control”.

Processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental toxicity (including pollution, household chemicals, and mercury amalgams) are implicated in neurological degeneration, so eating fresh, local organic or spray-free foods is important. Also, eating this way will help your mum to stabilise her blood pressure.

There is a link between a lack of minerals in the diet and dementia-related illnesses. Oxygenating herbs such as Gotu kola, black walnut, blessed thistle, damiana work well alongside a healthy diet.

We often associate the herb rosemary with memory. The antioxidant profile of this hardy perennial means that rosemary is a wonderful tonic herb with rejuvenating properties - it is not only good for sharpening the mind, it may also help to slow the effects of ageing on the body.

Your mother can take rosemary as an infusion (made with 1 teaspoon dry herb, or 1-2 teaspoons fresh herb, to one cup of water) to improve concentration, memory, and protect the brain from degeneration. Take up to three cups daily.

My six-month-old child’s nappy rash was so severe it needed a steroid cream to clear it up. Is there a remedy I could use to stop the rash from reappearing?

I’m glad that you were able to clear your baby’s rash using the steroid preparation.

I have written about this particular natural remedy before, as it has everything on a parent’s wishlist when it comes to preventing and healing nappy rash.

The product is Baby Balm and it is made by Dublin Herbalists, www.dublinherbalists.ie, where a 50ml pot costs €12.95.

This balm uses healing ingredients such as marigold (Calendula officials) together with soothing botanicals such as calendula, chamomile, and chickweed.

Lavender and sea buckthorn are also included, both of which will help to repair your little one’s delicate skin and prevent future rashes and infections.

Another simple remedy is to use a pure calendula herbal infusion. You can make your own mild calendula infusion using fresh or dried petals (a tablespoon per litre of water) and use this as a soothing and healing topical water applied to the affected area with a muslin cloth.

At six months of age, it is common for teeth to appear. This can certainly play a considerable role in the severity of skin rashes, nappy rash included. Other symptoms associated with teething include digestive upsets, excessive dribbling, and diarrhoea.

Using a natural teething supportive remedy, such as cell salts can help. Schuessler’s Combination R tissue salts is a homeopathically prepared formulation developed to ease any symptoms associated with teething or even to encourage the appearance of ‘slow’ teeth.

Schuessler’s remedies are available from most Holland and Barrett stores where 125 tablets cost €12.49. You can crush the tablets quite easily and add to a little water, breastmilk, or formula. Use as directed.

Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.