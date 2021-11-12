ADHD Ireland to open a Cork office — a friendly space for individuals, families and educators

Neurodivergence advocacy groups and practices are currently dealing with an influx of inquiries and referrals
Pic: Tara Winstead

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 12:15
Mike McGrath Bryan

There has been an increased awareness of neurodivergence among adults, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), in recent times, leading to an increase in referrals to specialist practices in Ireland, as well as casual inquiries to charities and advocacy bodies in the area.

One such group is ADHD Ireland — and demand for their services has increased so much that they're in the process of opening a space and hiring staff in Cork for next year. 

ADHD is a medical/neurobiological condition in which the brain’s neurotransmitter chemicals, noradrenalin, and dopamine, do not work properly. 

Without proper identification, treatment, and management, it can have serious and long-lasting consequences and/or complications for a person. It is a genetic and long-term condition that affects learning and behaviour right through the school years and in many cases into adulthood.

Nicola Coss, ADHD Ireland's national service development manager, said: “We are extremely happy to be expanding, especially as it’s Cork! We definitely have some big shoes to fill as Joe Jeffers, the CEO and founder of ADHD Cork, had dedicated his life to supporting people with ADHD in the Cork region.”

The charity aims to create a friendly space for individuals, families, and educators to seek advice and help, and participate in a variety of groups, events and training, expanding from its Covid-era online delivery.

"The live interaction is vital for our members, and for us. We've been working hard to prove that the expansion is needed and we are grateful for the support we have received to deliver our services in Cork", said Ken Kilbride CEO of ADHD Ireland.

The organisation is hoping to launch the new branch early in the next year with a willingness to support, educate and bring awareness of ADHD to the people of Cork and surrounding areas.

The group is currently seeking a premises in the city, and advertisements for new team members are up, including the Cork Service Development Manager position, open until next Friday, November 19. 

  • For more information on the service development manager job, please contact: nicola@adhdireland.ie 
  • https://adhdireland.ie

