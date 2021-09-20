Working Life: I’m a woman who loves a list

6am

The alarm rings and the lure of coffee gets me out of bed. Shower and have breakfast with one of my daughters, who, surprisingly, is up early today. We live in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

7.30am

Quick scan of emails and write a to-do list for the day ahead. I’m a woman who loves a list. I work across all the children's hospitals in Dublin.

8am

Log into a Zoom teaching session, where I deliver sepsis education to paediatric emergency department (ED) staff in one of the children’s hospitals. The new national guideline for sepsis in children was launched on World Sepsis Day, September 13. Part of my role is to inform and guide healthcare staff in the recognition, treatment and appropriate referral of children with sepsis.

9am

With sepsis awareness month underway, I firm up plans with the communication team in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) to share the timetable of sepsis events running throughout next week with staff across all children’s hospital sites. I am thankful for the commitment, innovation, enthusiasm and hard work that is always demonstrated by so many in preparation for these events.

1pm

I meet with a cameraman and people from the national HSE communications team. We are filming a sepsis awareness video as part of a public awareness campaign. As sepsis is the most common avoidable cause of death in children, increasing awareness of the signs and symptoms is paramount to reducing this statistic.

1.30pm

I head to another site to run a sepsis simulation - this is where we replicate a clinical sepsis situation through the use of mannequins and role play. This is a great educational method where participants can improve their clinical and communication skills in a safe learning environment. The main goal is to improve identification and early treatment of sepsis in children.

3pm

Great feedback from the staff following the simulation, everyone involved felt their knowledge and skills had improved.

6pm

Head home for dinner with the family and catch up on everyone else’s day.