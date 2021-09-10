Eating disorders: the pandemic has created the 'perfect storm'

- Contact CARED Ireland at caredireland@gmail.com; Bodywhys at 01 210 7906 and alex@bodywhys.ie; see exa.mn/Male-Body-Image
What can a parent do? BodyWhys recommends:
- If you believe you’re child may be developing an eating disorder, it is important to speak with them about it as early as possible.
- Eating disorders aren’t really about food – your child’s emotional well-being must be the focus.
- Create opportunities for your child to be around you with no specific focus, so they can open up to you if they feel able. Try to be as available and as visible to them as possible, so that they may approach you with ease.
When speaking to your child:
- Do be honest. Speak from your own perspective, e.g. “I’m worried about how you’ve been feeling lately…”
- Remember your child may feel extremely vulnerable. Be prepared for denial, resistance, false reassurance, silence, emotional outbursts.
- Reassure them you care about them and value them for who they are, not what they look like.
- Speak in specifics: mention behaviours you’ve noticed, and explain why you’re concerned about these. Avoid listing all your fears and concerns at once – this may be overwhelming for everyone.
- Don't ask for immediate changes in behaviour. Don’t demand that they ‘just eat’ or ‘just stop’ – this is too much to ask of them in the early stages. And don't make accusations.
- Do show you understand the eating disorder is their coping mechanism.
- Listen as well as speak – balancing your concerns with their responses is important at this stage.
- Encourage them to speak as openly as possible.
- Communicate a belief that recovery is possible.
- Make a distinction between eating disorder and your child: avoid labelling your child, e.g. describe him/her as ‘having’ or ‘being affected by’ eating disorder, as opposed to ‘being anorexic’; be clear you are not assigning blame to your child; encourage your child to make these same distinctions.
- Do ask your child to come to the family doctor with you.
- It is important to accept where child is, not where you want them to be. Your initial conversation with your child is the first step towards a broader process of support and recovery. The eating disorder is now out in the open. At this stage it is important that your child feels you can take some control of the situation for them, and guide them towards the next step.