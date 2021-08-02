Working Life: 'I joined Baile Mhuire Centre in Tralee during the pandemic'

Catherine Murphy, occupational therapist, Stroke Day Service and the Memory Technology Resource Rooms, Kerry

7.15am

After one press of the snooze button, I’m up for puppy cuddles with Ted who demands a quick game of fetch before I grab a coffee and head out the door.

8.30am

I joined Baile Mhuire Centre in Tralee during the pandemic. It’s a voluntary-run organisation, working in collaboration with the HSE, providing a stroke day service and memory technology resources.

It’s been a learning experience for us all, providing telehealth, becoming familiar with Zoom and observing and interacting with people over a screen. As restrictions ease, we continue to have a mix of virtual and in-person therapy services.

9.30am

We start with the stroke day service, a six-week programme, which recently returned to face-to-face meetings. I work closely with the physio and nursing staff. We first enjoy a cup of tea and a chat with the six group members before starting a group exercise programme tailored to suit their goals. We then split the group to focus on functional rehabilitation goals, for example, putting on socks and shoes or remembering the shopping list. Our aim is to promote health, wellbeing and quality of life.

12.30pm

I grab a quick bite to eat and return to the purpose-built Memory Technology Resource Room, to meet a gentleman who received a diagnosis of dementia. We discuss different practical tips and technology to enable independence and safety in the home. We also look at how he could continue to go for his daily walks independently, as he had a recent fall and his family are very worried. We look at a checklist for the front door as a reminder to bring his phone and keys and at GPS fall detector devices.

2.30pm

Time for paperwork and to organise the virtual Kingdom dementia café for next month.

3.30pm

Week two of the five-week memory wellness group takes place. The aim is to promote brain health and provide education/support on memory and what affects memory, providing a toolkit of different strategies to help people engage in daily activities.

5.30pm

I go home to a very excited welcome from Ted, cook dinner and head out for a walk to get fresh air and get my steps in.

For more information about your local memory technology resource room see www.understandtogether.ie