Work It Out with Ray, Week 2: Motivation and creativity - and how to plank

One of the surest ways to hit a fitness plateau is by repeating high-intensity workouts without giving your body adequate time to rest, recover and rebuild. For best results aim for moderate, full-body activity to maintain and gradually boost your fitness.

Instead of exhausting isolated areas of your body by taking an intense ‘leg day’, followed by two days of recovery, try to boost blood circulation of the whole body on a daily basis.

Cardiovascular exercises allow oxygen and blood to flow continuously through the body, working the muscles, boosting immunity and getting your heart pumping. For all levels, remember to warm up before starting a new movement or position.

Beginners can try cardio exercises like high knees, lateral shuffles and jumping jacks. At the intermediate level, lunge jumps and plank modifications (explained below) are great options to boost your arm strength and improve balance. When you’re ready to move things up a notch, try an explosive movement like a jump or header, and lead straight into a walkout for a push-up or crawl.

Get creative

Whole-body blood circulation could mean taking a 20-minute brisk walk or chasing the kids in the garden — you can get creative and find an activity that works for your schedule. Breaking out of your routine to build strength and incorporate movement of the entire body on a daily basis is a key step. Treat your time on the trampoline with the kids as a warm-up and try to incorporate cardio exercises too, engaging and strengthening the muscles you’ve already warmed up. Circuit workouts can even be treated as an outdoor obstacle course, on a patch of grass or blanket so you can soak up some vitamin D.

Maintaining motivation can be challenging no matter what your level, beginner or fitness fanatic. Changing your attitude to exercise so that it becomes something to look forward to rather than a chore is vital. This can be done by foregoing the standard sets and reps of exercises and incorporating new equipment or exercises that build strength without leading to shortness of breath and discomfort.

Listening to your body is another key component of exercise. Regular exercise improves sleep quality, but wearing yourself out with debilitating exercise will take you out of your routine for a couple of days at a time. To counter this cycle of intense exercise and total inactivity, check in with your body, be mindful of your energy levels — and your limits.

Keep it simple

Buying new equipment can be expensive and is often unnecessary. Get creative instead with household items and furniture to spice up your routine. Sliders can be replaced by muslin cloths or slippers, and sturdy chairs can be used instead of a bench.

For those ready and motivated to try new equipment, resistance bands are excellent for a challenging but rewarding workout. Not only are they cost-effective, bands are also highly versatile. They can be used to challenge yourself during essential movements like plank and squats. Even lighter-weight bands for beginners keep the muscles under tension to build strength and engage the entire body. For more experienced fitness enthusiasts who want to invest in new equipment, the key is making sure that it will be put to use as an exercise machine — rather than a clothes rack.

Another way to train smarter is by scheduling a routine that includes the social side of exercise. Now is the perfect time to take active social outings with friends and family. Whether this means jumping on the trampoline with the kids or jogging around the neighbourhood with a friend, it’s easy to find ways to make the most of the long summer days. A less intense workout with a friend is worth it if you are finding it difficult to find the motivation to exercise alone. Also, it’s important to prioritise your relationships and mental health.

The plank - basic move.

This week’s exercise: The plank

1. Lay on the floor with your elbows underneath your shoulders and your hands pressed firmly into the floor or exercise mat.

2. Raise yourself upwards until your body is in a straight line, making sure that your shoulders and hips are parallel to the ground. Do not lock your knees.

3. Hold the position for 20 seconds.

For a more advanced version for those who can comfortably hold their plank position for 30 seconds, try moving your practice to your bed. This will encourage you to engage the core on the wobbly surface of your mattress.

Whether you practice a specific sport or want to incorporate the plank into your daily circuit routine, adjusting the position to your energy levels and finding correct alignment will drastically improve your results.

The plank - with additional leg movement for greater difficulty.

Correcting your technique in this position is essential for all levels to properly engage the core, and is one of the most basic exercises that can be executed wrongly. Instead of dumping weight into your lower back, engage the ab muscles by bringing the toes in, raising the hips slightly and adding a micro bend to your knees.

Next week: Pushing yourself to the next level and tackling recovery