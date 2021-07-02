Secret Cyclist: Make it rewarding rather than risky

In policy circles, it is well established that there are four types of ‘cyclists’. These don’t pertain to the type of cycling that one does (road cycling, mountain cycling, commuter cycling, etc) but rather the disposition that one has towards cycling. In other words, how you feel about cycling.

The four types are: ‘strong and fearless’, ‘enthusiastic and confident’, ‘interested but concerned’, and ‘no way, no how’. Studies in the United States find a high degree of similarity between the number of people that identify with each group, regardless of what US city they live in.

‘Strong and fearless’ tend to only make up 1-3% of an urban population. People in this category will tend to cycle no matter what provision is made for them. They cycle a lot, both for transport and recreation. Nearly every Irish town has a man or woman who is well known for being out ‘in all weathers’.

‘Enthusiastic and Confident’ usually make up around 5-15% of an urban population. They’ll tend to cycle locally to work or college assuming there’s a degree of bike infrastructure along the way. Equally, they will be delighted to complete a charity cycle and saviour the joy of cycling on roads closed to general traffic.

I’m a member of this group. I like to cycle but there’s a limit as to where I will go on the bike. Occasionally, I will be out of my comfort zone on a particular stretch of road.

For people who are ‘Interested but Concerned’, the risks associated with cycling are too generally high to engage in regular cycling but there’s usually a broad understanding of the health and environmental benefits associated with cycling.

This group can range from between 35% to 70% of a city’s population. We all know people in this group. Typically, they can cycle and have a bike in the shed. The recent ‘bike boom’ was largely fuelled by people in this group migrating towards the enthusiastic and confident group, spurred on by the roll-out of ‘pop-up’ cycle lanes, less vehicular traffic on the roads, and the social-proofing of cycling as a sensible outdoor activity or transport option during a pandemic.

The final group, ‘no way, no how’, do not see themselves cycling, ever. There can be many reasons why someone doesn’t want to cycle, ranging from an inability to a dislike.

Some people in this group may feel a sense of threat looming as more and more is done to encourage cycling in Ireland but I think these concerns are by and large unfounded.

Cities that are generally regarded as ‘pro bike’ like Amsterdam and Copenhagen still have sizeable car modal shares, often equal to cycling, walking, and public transport.

The prioritisation of more equitable, less polluting, and safer forms of transport may make it less convenient or more expensive to drive and park a private vehicle, but cars still are catered for and will continue to be catered for in even the most progressive cycling cities.

Discourses about cycling tend to be dominated by two groups who have very opposing views. The ‘enthusiastic and confident’ want more to be done to encourage cycling and make it safer. They often spend hours engaging with the ‘no way, no how’ community about why this is so important.

Equally, the ‘no way no how’ tend to scoff at attempts by Government and policymakers to invest and promote cycling and cite everything from the weather to topography as to why cycling is not a viable option for people in Ireland.

We rarely hear from the ‘strong and fearless’ group but I wonder if they have much to say. People who have cycled in Ireland in recent decades could write books but they are usually the type to shrug and smile. ‘Strong and silent’ might also be a suitable label.

The ‘interested but concerned group’ equally tend not to shout loudly. People in this group are less likely, in my opinion, to identify as ‘cyclists’ and be drawn into conversations, online discussions, or debates about cycling issues.

They tend to cycle rarely, if at all, and probably do so in places with higher levels of safety and security. A short urban trip on a segregated cycle lane once a month or an annual trip to the nearest Greenway is unlikely to give someone a perception of cycling that aligns with the reality of moving by bicycle day in and day out in our towns and cities.

Ireland doesn’t have a cycling commissioner but given the large amount of money that is promised for cycle infrastructure across the country under the Programme of Government, it would be a good idea for someone to be steering the ship.

Handing out millions of euros to local authorities to build more piecemeal cycle lanes without protected junctions or traffic calming will keep the ‘interested’ moderately happy and the ‘no ways’ moderately angry but do little to meet the needs of the ‘concerned’.

The concerned are the group we need to listen to. They can tell us what safe and inclusive bike environments look like for communities, not just cyclists. Their shift from cars to bikes for short trips will bring immense benefits on an individual and societal level.

Cycling is seen by too many as healthy but risky. Let’s try to make it healthy and rewarding instead.